Highway 52 flyover ramp opens July 15 at Interstate 90 (July 15, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists on southbound Highway 52 turning onto eastbound Interstate 90 are now using the new flyover ramp at the interchange southeast of Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The flyover ramp for southbound Highway 52 traffic to eastbound I-90 opened Wednesday, July 15. It is part of traffic changes occurring at this interchange, which remains under construction through the fall.

Instead of making a left turn at grade in front of northbound Highway 52 traffic, motorists travel on the ramp that carries traffic over northbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90. As MnDOT reviewed traffic at this interchange prior to construction, it found that 92% of the left turns were southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-90 and there was a history of highway-speed, right-angle crashes, the type that can often cause serious injury or be fatal.

Here are changes for motorists to be alert to:

Southbound Highway 52 traffic:

Going to eastbound I-90, take the right lane to go onto the ramp that curves over northbound Highway 52 and onto the eastbound I-90 on-ramp toward Eyota, St. Charles, Winona and La Crosse, Wis.



Continuing south on Highway 52, take the left lane, which will carry traffic under I-90 and continue south toward Marion, Chatfield and Preston.

Northbound Highway 52 traffic:

Going eastbound I-90, take the right lane to the eastbound I-90 on-ramp. Watch as southbound Highway 52 traffic traveling to eastbound I-90 merges past the bridge.



Continuing north on Highway 52, take the left lane, which will be adjacent to the oncoming southbound traffic.

Motorists are also reminded that the westbound I-90 off-ramp to northbound Highway 52 at Exit 218 is closed and detoured. This closure began July 13. The detour is:

Travel 8 miles west to Exit 209A at Stewartville and travel north on Highway 63 into Rochester to connect with Highway 52. The detour is scheduled to be removed in late August.

Westbound motorists who want to travel south on Highway 52 should use Exit 224 at Eyota, travel south on Olmsted County Road 7 to Highway 52 north of Chatfield.

Other detours that remain:

Eastbound I-90 to southbound Highway 52. Motorists use I-90 Exit 218, travel north to the next interchange, cross the highway and return to southbound Highway 52.

Motorists use I-90 Exit 218, travel north to the next interchange, cross the highway and return to southbound Highway 52. Southbound Highway 52 to westbound I-90. Motorists in Rochester will exit Highway 52 to southbound Highway 63 and travel to I-90 north of Stewartville.

To learn more about this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up to receive email and text message updates.

Slow down and drive with caution

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

Stay connected, informed

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