SideBar: Optimism in Action Welcomes David F. Walbert, Author of Stealing Elections, American Style

SideBar: Optimism in Action with KAZU KAZU Logo MCL 50th Logo David Walbert Stealing Elections, American Style

New book, Stealing Elections, American Style, reveals how today's election challenges are deeply rooted in history.

History shows that elections are stolen by disqualifying voters and rigging the rules.” — David Walbert, author, Stealing Elections, American Style

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SideBar : Optimism in Action podcast, a collaboration of KAZU 90.3 and Monterey College of Law , welcomes David F. Walbert, Author of Stealing Elections, American Style. As Americans wrestle with questions of election integrity and democracy's future, David Walbert’s new book, Stealing Elections, American Style, reveals how today's challenges are deeply rooted in history. Drawing on decades of litigating election cases and arguing before the Supreme Court, David Walbert combines gripping stories of stolen elections with a clear explanation of how elections are routinely rigged before a single vote is cast.Walbert's path to the law was unconventional. He holds a physics degree from Stanford and a Master's in physics from the University of Michigan. Originally bound for a career as a physicist, his passion for social justice drew him to the law instead.Walbert's 2026 book, Stealing Elections, American Style, is narrative-driven and steeped in historical context. He traces voter suppression and stolen elections from the country's founding to today — pairing stories of the most outlandish frauds with an explanation of how elections are stolen by disqualifying voters and rigging the rules. Drawing on decades of litigating voting cases, arguing before the Supreme Court, and teaching constitutional law, Walbert gives readers a deep grasp of today's voting battles.Stealing Elections, American Style will be available September 3, 2026 and is available for pre-order through www.bloomsbury.com . David Walbert’s episode on SideBar: Optimism in Action goes live Tuesday, August 4, 2026 on www.kazu.org/sidebar ---KAZU 90.3 radio and SideBarMedia are excited to collaborate to add SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast to KAZU’s digital programming on the station's website ( www.kazu.org/sidebar ). KAZU is the NPR affiliate station for Monterey, Salinas, and Santa Cruz. The SideBar: Optimism in Action podcast - sponsored by Monterey College of Law, a long-standing nonprofit sponsor of KAZU 90.3 radio - has become the first non-newscast, locally produced podcast featured on the KAZU website and mobile application.SideBar: Optimism in Action is hosted by former law dean Mitch Winick, produced by David Eakin, a local theater composer, media consultant, and podcast producer, and promoted by Dena Dowsett, social media specialist. “The podcast features nonprofit leaders, advocates, and community members who represent extraordinary work that is improving the humanitarian, public policy, and charitable needs of our local, national, and global communities. Our focus this season is on the amazing individuals who are pursuing positive change during challenging times,” explained Winick.New episodes of SideBar: Optimism in Action are published on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at www.kazu.org/sidebar . To learn more about the podcast, read our blog, and to preview and listen to more than 90 previous episodes, go to SideBarMedia at www.sidebarmedia.org . To learn more about David Walbert, go to https://davidfwalbert.com/#books

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