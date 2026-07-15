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LDWF Releases 2026-27 Hunting Regulation Online Pamphlet

LDWF Agent Completes Federal Maritime Training Program

Louisiana Oyster Task Force to Meet July 22

Recreational Red Snapper Landing Estimates through June 28

Today, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) released the recreational Red Snapper landings estimate through June 28, 2026. LA Creel, LDWF's near-real-time landings data collection program, indicates that 415,091 pounds, or 47% of Louisiana's 2026 annual private recreational allocation of 882,439 pounds, have been landed.

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LDWF Releases 2026-27 Hunting Regulation Online Pamphlet

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