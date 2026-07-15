The biggest water consumer in the Brazos River Basin might surprise you
Think you know who the biggest water guzzler is in your area? You might want to sit down for this one.
Dive into the data on lakes Possum Kingdom, Granbury, Whitney, Georgetown, and the rest of the crew in the Brazos River Basin. We’ve also got a breakdown of how much water goes to everyday people just trying to hydrate, versus how much power plants use to keep your lights on, as well as what’s lost to evaporation.
Mother Nature was no joke in 2025, so tune in to also hear the staggering amount of floodwater Lake Granbury was forced to unleash. We see you, rain 🌧️
We’ve tracked the water in the BRA’s Water Supply System, and today we’re showing you what that looks like.
Unpacking the Brazos River is a podcast by the Brazos River Authority.
If you’d like to learn more about how evaporation affects the water supply in the Brazos River Basin, check out this article on Brazos.org.
Host: Charlie L. Shugart, BRA assistant public information officer.
Guests: Chris Higgins, BRA lead hydrologist, and Don Hood, BRA hydrologist
Intro music: Clay Sellers, BRA lab analyst.
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