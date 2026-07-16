CEI Expands Welding Software Portfolio with WeldQC to Support NAVSEA Welding Compliance

WeldQC

Addition of WeldQC strengthens CEI's ability to support organizations across commercial, industrial, and naval welding applications.

Every welding environment has unique compliance requirements. Adding WeldQC to our portfolio allows us to better support both commercial fabrication and naval shipbuilding.” — Michael Clark, General Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEI, a leading provider of welding engineering and pressure equipment software, today announced the expansion of its welding software portfolio with WeldQC , adding purpose-built solutions for NAVSEA welding compliance and naval fabrication.For decades, CEI has helped manufacturers, fabricators, and engineering organizations simplify welding documentation and code compliance through solutions such as ProWrite , supporting standards including ASME Section IX, AWS, and API 1104. With the addition of WeldQC, CEI now extends that expertise into the naval and defense shipbuilding market.WeldQC specializes in digital welding quality and compliance solutions designed specifically for organizations supporting U.S. Navy shipbuilding and defense manufacturing programs.Its flagship application, NavWeld, enables suppliers to develop and manage Procedure Qualification Records (PQRs), Welding Procedure Specifications (WPSs), Welder Performance Qualifications (WPQs), and supporting documentation through a structured digital workflow built around NAVSEA qualification requirements.“Welding compliance requirements vary significantly across industries," said Michael Clark, General Manager. "By adding WeldQC to our portfolio, we're able to provide organizations with purpose-built solutions for both commercial welding documentation and the specialized qualification requirements of naval fabrication.In addition to NavWeld, the WeldQC portfolio includes:NavNDT for developing NAVSEA-compliant non-destructive testing (NDT) and welder workmanship training (WWT) procedures.QMSuite, a welding quality management system for inspections, quality data collection, reporting, and analysis.Together, the expanded portfolio allows CEI to support customers throughout the welding lifecycle—from welding procedure development and qualification management to inspections, quality reporting, and long-term traceability.As naval shipbuilding programs continue to grow across the United States and allied nations, suppliers face increasing expectations for documentation accuracy, qualification control, and digital traceability. WeldQC strengthens CEI's ability to help customers meet those evolving requirements with software designed specifically for naval fabrication workflows.About CEICEI develops engineering and compliance software that helps organizations design, document, and manage pressure equipment and welding operations. Its portfolio includes solutions for welding documentation, pressure vessel design, finite element analysis, and engineering calculations, serving customers across manufacturing, energy, infrastructure, and industrial fabrication worldwide.To learn more, visit CEI's website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.