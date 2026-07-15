Creating Jobs in Mercer County: Governor Shapiro Secures $16.3 Million Investment from CCL Container to Expand its Manufacturing Operations, Creating 30 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing $160,000 to support the growing aluminum can and bottle manufacturer, which will nearly double production capabilities at its Hermitage City facility.

Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is the only Northeast state with a growing economy and the region’s top state for business.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $41 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 24,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth has secured a $16.3 million investment from aluminum can and bottle manufacturer CCL Container to expand operations at its Mercer County facility. The Commonwealth is investing $160,000 in the project, which will create 30 new jobs over the next three years and retain 302 existing positions.

CCL Container will install a new manufacturing production line at its One Llodio Drive facility in Hermitage City. The new line will nearly double production capacity, enabling the company to meet current customer orders and anticipated market growth.

“CCL Container’s expansion is yet another example of our investments in the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry paying off,” said Governor Shapiro. “A stronger, more competitive economy is a win for every Pennsylvanian and we have the tools to continue making progress. My Administration remains committed to continuing these types of strategic investments in economic growth and we’re going to continue supporting Pennsylvania businesses and workers to keep our Commonwealth moving forward.”

CCL Container received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $150,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $10,000 WEDnetPA grant to train workers.

“We’re proud to support a long-standing Pennsylvania business like CCL Container, a strong manufacturing company that has had a presence in Mercer County for more than four decades,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “This expansion will allow the company to increase production capabilities and create good-paying manufacturing jobs. Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, we’re laser focused on making strategic investments like this one that strengthen businesses and continue to make our Commonwealth a global economic development leader.”

CCL Container is the leading North American manufacturer of impact-extruded aluminum packaging, serving a wide range of consumer products and market sectors. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing lines that produce finished containers across a full range of sizes, shapes, and styles, with comprehensive inline decorating options.

“For over four decades, CCL Container has consistently made strategic investments in our Hermitage facility,” said Eric Frantz, Group Vice President, Home & Personal Care. “These Investments strengthen our business, support job creation, and ensure we continue to meet our customers’ needs with speed and reliability. We appreciate the partnership of Governor Shapiro and DCED as we create new high-quality jobs and build long-term resilience for the future.”

“Penn-Northwest Development Corporation is excited about the growth of CCL Container, who have been a mainstay in Mercer County for over 40 years,” said Rod Wilt, Executive Director, Penn-Northwest Development Group. “We’re thrilled that they are able to expand, increase their production capabilities and meet their growing customer base. We look forward to them continuing to thrive in Mercer County for years to come.”

“CCL Container is a valued member of the Hermitage business community, a global leader in the production of aluminum bottles and cans, and the source of hundreds of local, family-sustaining jobs,” said Duane J. Piccirilli, President, Hermitage Board of Commissioners. “The City of Hermitage is proud to support CCL’s latest multimillion-dollar investment, which will bring state-of-the-art equipment to the facility and create 30 new full-time jobs.”

Shapiro Administration’s Progress to Grow Pennsylvania’s Workforce and Strengthen the Economy

From day one, Governor Shapiro has been laser-focused on delivering results for the people of Pennsylvania — and it’s working.

In every corner of the Commonwealth, businesses are expanding and creating real opportunities for Pennsylvanians — from Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials in Berks County, Ezeflow in Lawrence County, Nokia in Lehigh County, Kurt J. Lesker in Allegheny and Centre Counties, Vylor inDelaware County, Bonduelle in Philadelphia, Mondi Bags in Allegheny County, WebFX in Harrisburg, Premier Brands of America in Lackawanna County, John Brothers Holdings in Union County, TerraPower Isotopes in Philadelphia, Schreiber Foods in Cumberland County, Berwick Industries in Columbia County, Johnson & Johnson in Montgomery County, Eli Lilly in Lehigh County, Eurofins in Lancaster County, Calgon Carbon Corporation in Pittsburgh, DrinkPAK in Philadelphia, Farm Plast in Lycoming County, US Durum in Dauphin County, First Quality in Mifflin County, Eos in Allegheny County, Nichols Portland in Elk County, Imperial Systems in Mercer County, Qualex in Venango County, and Tate in York County.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy Is Earning National Recognition

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — attracting over $41 billion in private-sector investment while creating more than 24,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth and earning national recognition.

The Governor’s 2026-27 budget builds on this momentum by investing in long-term economic growth and ensuring communities across the Commonwealth can compete and win. Secured in the new budget, Pennsylvania’s Innovate in PA 2.0 program will disperse $125 million for promising startups, fund clinical trials for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget, view the Governor’s remarks as prepared, or watch the Governor’s delivered remarks.

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