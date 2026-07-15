Influential Women Launches Masterclass on Leadership, Resilience, and Building a Lasting Legacy

Engineering executive María Angélica Deeb shares the lessons that shaped her journey from immigrant engineer to executive leader and mentor.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women recently launched I Made It Here, and I Will Make It Anywhere , a masterclass featuring María Angélica Deeb, professional engineer, executive leader, and sustainability advocate.Why Leadership Is a Journey, Not a DestinationLeadership isn't built in a single moment.It's built through every challenge, every setback, and every decision to keep moving forward.Throughout a career spanning engineering, public service, executive leadership, and volunteer service, María Angélica Deeb has learned that meaningful leadership is rooted in resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to serving others.After immigrating to the United States, María Angélica faced the challenge of rebuilding her professional credentials while navigating a new country, new systems, and new opportunities. Rather than viewing those obstacles as limitations, she embraced them as opportunities for growth, ultimately becoming a licensed professional engineer across multiple states and an influential leader within the engineering profession.What This Masterclass OffersDrawing from decades of professional experience, María Angélica shares the defining chapters of her leadership journey and the lessons that continue to shape her approach to leadership today.Participants will learn:How resilience transforms setbacks into opportunitiesWhy reinvention is essential for long-term career growthPractical leadership lessons from engineering, public service, and executive leadershipThe importance of continuous learning and professional developmentHow mentorship creates lasting leadership impactWhy servant leadership builds stronger organizations and communitiesHow to define success based on purpose rather than positionStrategies for creating a meaningful leadership legacyThe masterclass encourages professionals to embrace lifelong learning, remain adaptable during times of change, and recognize that leadership is measured not by individual accomplishments but by the people and communities we help strengthen.Why This Matters NowOrganizations today need leaders who can navigate change with resilience while building trust, collaboration, and purpose.As industries continue to evolve, technical expertise alone is no longer enough. The most effective leaders combine professional excellence with empathy, integrity, adaptability, and a commitment to developing others.Throughout the session, María Angélica reminds participants that every career is made up of chapters, each offering new opportunities to learn, grow, and serve. By embracing every stage of the journey, professionals can create meaningful careers and leave lasting legacies.About Influential WomenInfluential Women is a media platform dedicated to spotlighting women leaders, founders, and experts across industries. Through masterclasses, podcasts, editorial features, and thought leadership content, Influential Women creates opportunities for women to share their expertise, experiences, and leadership insights with audiences around the world.To explore additional masterclasses, visit: Influential Women Masterclasses

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