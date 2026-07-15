Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet July 22
The N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (CHPP) Steering Committee will meet by web conference from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 22.
Agenda items include:
- A presentation on and discussion of the 2026 CHPP Amendment issue paper outlines.
- A Steering Committee vote for staff to present the draft 2026 CHPP Amendment to the Marine Fisheries Commission, Environmental Management Commission and Coastal Resources Commission for discussion at their August and September meetings.
Click here for a full agenda and web conference link.
In accordance with NCGS 143-318.13, a listening location will be provided at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office, 5285 Highway 70 West, Morehead City, NC 28557.
The CHPP’s long-term strategy is to enhance coastal fisheries through habitat protection and enhancement efforts. The plan is updated periodically and approved by the Marine Fisheries, Environmental Management and Coastal Resources Commissions.
For more information, contact Zach.Harrison@deq.nc.gov with the NC Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Marine Fisheries.
|WHAT:
|N.C. Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee
|WHEN:
|July 22, 2026
|WHERE:
|Meeting by Web Conference Click Here for Link
|LISTENING LOCATION:
|N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Central District Office
5285 Highway 70 West
Morehead City, NC 28557
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