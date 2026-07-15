Oceanic Counseling Group Announces Promotion of Austin Rowell, LPCS, to Clinical Director

Austin Rowell LPCS

Oceanic Counseling Group promotes Austin Rowell, LPCS, to Clinical Director, overseeing clinical operations across its South Carolina offices.

MURRELLS INLET, SC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oceanic Counseling Group, a leading outpatient mental health practice serving communities across South Carolina, is proud to announce the promotion of Austin Rowell, LPCS, to the position of Clinical Director.A Licensed Professional Counselor Supervisor and native of the Georgetown County area, Rowell brings nearly a decade of clinical experience and a deep commitment to the communities Oceanic Counseling Group serves. Rowell has proven himself as the Clinical Manager of the practice's Murrells Inlet office , where his leadership, clinical judgment, and dedication to both clients and clinicians set the standard for the organization. In his expanded role as Clinical Director, he will now oversee clinical operations and quality of care across the entire practice, supporting its team of therapists and helping guide the organization's continued growth.“Austin’s genuine presence, humility, and collaborative spirit are qualities that will make a meaningful impact in his new role, as he builds authentic connections and helps create a culture where colleagues feel valued, respected, and supported. ” said Carrie Towle, LISW-CPS, Clinical Manager of the Myrtle Beach Office of Oceanic Counseling Group.Rowell earned his undergraduate degree in Psychology from North Greenville University and his Master's in Clinical Counseling from Webster University. Since 2016, he has worked with a wide range of populations, treating children and adults facing depression, anxiety, anger, substance use issues, marital difficulties, and behavioral challenges. His experience also includes serving child and vulnerable adult victims of abuse and neglect, as well as individuals living with PTSD, including members of the military, law enforcement, and fire service.Throughout his career, Rowell has practiced in diverse clinical settings, including group homes, schools, state mental health agencies, residential psychiatric treatment facilities, and private practice. This breadth of experience has made him well versed in individual, family, couples, and group therapy.“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as clinical director so far, particularly because the role grants me the distinct privilege of remaining client-facing while leading our clinical team.” said Rowell. “It has been incredibly rewarding to acquire and adapt to the new operational and leadership skills necessary to drive the long-term success of Oceanic Counseling Group. ”About Oceanic Counseling Group:Oceanic Counseling Group is a leading outpatient mental health practice headquartered in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, with clinical offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, Murrells Inlet, Surfside Beach, Forest Acres (Columbia), West Columbia, Irmo, Greenville, Anderson, and North Charleston, as well as a robust telehealth division. With 50-60 therapists, the practice provides treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, OCD, grief, and more, offering individual, couples, and family counseling. Oceanic Counseling Group accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. To schedule an appointment , call (843) 894-0000 or visit oceaniccounseling.com.

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