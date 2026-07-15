Once an Alum, Now a Strategic Partner: Afghan Leader Shows Accountancy Can Serve the Public Good

Zarif strongly disagrees that accounting is dull or narrow, and points to the widening role of accountants as they embrace a wider view of business success including environmental and social sustainability. In his view, it is an exciting profession for its capacity to pioneer innovation, embrace new tools like AI and create opportunities for growth. He points out that all industries – in AI, emerging technologies, sustainability, entrepreneurship or anything else – rely on intelligent, professional, innovative and ambitious accounting professionals.

Accountancy is the backbone of every business, start-up and public sector organization.

Zarif is passionate about helping more people enter a profession that offers opportunities, opens doors and drives the future. He has supported UNITAR programmes in his personal capacity in the past, so it made perfect sense to him to bring ACCA and UNITAR together at an institutional level for bigger impact.

UNITAR’s network, accessibility and values are strengths, he says, that can help reach people who look for learning and skills-building opportunities. In combining those with ACCA’s professional qualifications and commitment to be a force for public good, Zarif expects the two organizations will raise the bar on professional development in finance and accountancy.

Through the partnership, Zarif looks forward to helping countries strengthen their accountancy profession and public financial management systems. “It is a privilege”, he says, “to be [a UNITAR programme] alumnus … on one hand and a partner on the other”.