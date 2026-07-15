Oregon Housing and Community Services invests in Oregon’s next generation of builders through hands-on workforce partnerships

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) is investing in Oregon’s next generation of builders through partnerships that give young people experience in the skilled trades while helping meet critical housing needs. From expanding affordable housing in Prineville to building emergency shelters for wildfire survivors in Albany, these programs prepare young Oregonians for careers in construction while strengthening communities across the state.

“Building Oregon’s future starts with investing in the people who will build it,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “That's why we're working to give young Oregonians real construction experience while creating lasting benefits for communities.”

As Oregon faces a growing shortage of skilled construction workers and an ongoing need for affordable housing, OHCS is supporting programs that connect young people to careers in skilled trades. By supporting hands-on learning opportunities alongside affordable housing and disaster recovery projects, the agency is helping prepare the workforce needed to build the homes Oregon will rely on for decades to come.

Last month’s Camp Ready2Respond in Albany is one example of one of those programs. At the camp, more than 70 students in the construction track built 10 sheds and shelters that will support families recovering from wildfires. OHCS provided $250,000 in educator scholarships, ensuring teachers had the materials and funds to attend with their students. Team Oregon Build supports the camp in partnership with several state agencies and public and private partners.

Students also received training in building fire-resistant structures, giving them practical skills that can help Oregon communities become more resilient as wildfires become more frequent and severe.

“There’s a big gap in terms of needing young people to move into construction trades and be part of our recovery process,” said Jim Taylor, development and production lead for Disaster Recovery at OHCS.

OHCS is making similar investments through affordable housing developments that provide young people with hands-on construction experience while expanding homeownership opportunities. In 2023, OHCS awarded $1.4 million in Local Innovation and Fast Track (LIFT) funds and $2.4 million in LIFT supplemental funds to Thistle & Nest to develop Solace at Iron Horse, a 20-home affordable homeownership community in Prineville. As part of the project, participants in Heart of Oregon Corps’ YouthBuild program worked alongside construction professionals to help build two homes, gaining hands-on experience and earning industry certifications and practical job skills.

YouthBuild participants installed siding, framing, and windows; completed interior painting; laid flooring; installed trim; and hung doors. The two homes they helped construct are expected to be complete in mid-August.

“Having the kids on the construction site was great for morale,” said Amy Warren, board president of Thistle and Nest. “It creates a culture where experienced professionals want to lead by example and demonstrate good work ethic.”