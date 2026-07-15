Governor Newsom announces deployment of California firefighters to support wildfire efforts in Oregon

“California and Oregon have a strong partnership, the ability to support one another during critical incidents in paramount,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler.

In recent years, Oregon deployed resources during several major incidents in California, including the 2025 Eaton and Palisades Fires.

The deployment will not impact capacity in California as CAL FIRE will maintain full staffing levels and deploy reserve fire engines to continue to protect Californians alongside local, state, federal, and tribal partners. Further, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) continues to coordinate the California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid system to support and new or emerging wildfires.

California has a long history of answering the call when communities face their greatest challenges. Through its nationally recognized mutual aid system, California has deployed highly trained, expert personnel and specialized resources to disasters across the country and around the world.

Recently, California deployed resources to Colorado marking the first time CAL FIRE has deployed firefighting resources to Colorado under the National Association of State Foresters (NASF) state-to-state partnership.

California teams have responded to disasters in Florida, Washington, Alaska, Texas, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Hawaii, Jamaica, Arizona, and Puerto Rico. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, and Hurricane Ian are among other events California has supported.