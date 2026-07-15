Michigan Improves Federal Early Intervention Performance, Earns Highest Rating for Third Consecutive Year

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan infants and toddlers are receiving high-quality early intervention services thanks to continued improvements in the state's Early On system, which has once again earned the highest possible federal performance rating under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Part C.

The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement, and Potential (MiLEAP) announced today that Michigan received a "Meets Requirements" determination from the U.S. Department of Education for the third consecutive year, while increasing its overall performance score from 87.50 percent to 90.63 percent, which is well above the 80 percent threshold required for the federal government's highest designation.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of Early On providers, local service agencies, educators, therapists, and families across Michigan who work every day to help children reach their fullest potential," said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, executive director of MiLEAP. "Early intervention during the first years of life helps children build the communication, language, and developmental skills that support later literacy and learning, giving more children a strong foundation for success."

Early On is Michigan's early intervention system for infants and toddlers from birth to age three who have developmental delays, disabilities, or health conditions that may result in developmental delays. The program empowers families and caregivers with the resources, coaching, and support they need to enhance their child's learning and development through everyday routines and activities.

Early On plays an important role in supporting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Every Child Reads initiative by helping infants and toddlers build the developmental, language, communication, and social-emotional skills that form the foundation for later literacy and learning. Research consistently shows that early intervention during the first three years of life can help reduce developmental gaps and improve children's long-term educational outcomes, including reading and math success by the third grade. The recently passed bipartisan Fiscal Year 2027 state budget continues that commitment with a $2.4 million increase for Early On, bringing total state funding to $26.1 million to continue providing early intervention services for infants and toddlers with developmental delays and disabilities and their families.

The annual determination from the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Special Education Programs (OSEP) evaluates each state's implementation of IDEA Part C using a combination of compliance and child and family outcomes measures. States receive one of four determination levels:

Meets Requirements

Needs Assistance

Needs Intervention

Needs Significant Intervention

Michigan's 2026 determination, based on 2024–25 program year data, reflects continued progress across several key performance measures, including:

Overall Score: 90.63%, up from 87.50% last year.

90.63%, up from 87.50% last year. Compliance Score: 93.75% (15 of 16 possible points).

93.75% (15 of 16 possible points). Results Score: 87.50% (7 of 8 possible points).

87.50% (7 of 8 possible points). Data Completeness: 84.91%, an increase from 81.61% last year and a dramatic improvement from 56.16% just three years ago.

The "Meets Requirements" rating represents more than strong program performance; it reflects meaningful impact for Michigan's children and families. For families, it means timely access to coordinated services, greater support in navigating their child's developmental needs, and the reassurance that they are not alone. For children, it ensures early access to developmental supports that help them learn, grow, and thrive during the most critical years of development.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to reach their fullest potential, and early intervention can make a lifelong difference," said Dr. Sophia Lafayette-Lause, director of Early Learning and Family Supports at MiLEAP. "This recognition reflects the extraordinary work happening every day across Michigan as Early On educators partner with families to identify developmental concerns early, deliver individualized supports, and create stronger outcomes for children during the years when intervention has the greatest impact."

Michigan's continued improvement reinforces its position as a national leader in implementing IDEA Part C and reflects MiLEAP's commitment to ensuring every child has the opportunity to thrive from the very beginning.

For more information and to view the full 2026 IDEA Part C determination report, visit the Early On Michigan website and scroll to Federal Reports/Performance.

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About MiLEAP:

Established by Governor Whitmer in 2023, MiLEAP’s mission is to improve outcomes from birth to postsecondary so anyone can ‘make it in Michigan’ with a solid education and a path to a good-paying job. To learn more about MiLEAP, go to Michigan.gov/MiLEAP.