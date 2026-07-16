HIRE360 and Pivot Energy Celebrate Pivot Solar Boot Camp Graduation Ceremony in Chicago

Pivot Energy HIRE360

Pivot donated $180,000 to fund training program

Workforce development is a pillar of Pivot Energy’s community impact program and HIRE360's holistic approach and strong track record of placing residents in trade jobs make it a natural partner.” — Liz Reddington, Vice President, Development, Pivot Energy

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIRE360, an Illinois-based workforce development nonprofit, in partnership with Pivot Energy, a national renewable energy independent producer, recently celebrated the graduation of Pivot Program Cohort 1, a workforce development initiative that helps people prepare for construction careers on clean energy projects. Pivot donated $180,000 for this training program and partnered with HIRE360 to co-design a 240-hour Solar Workforce Bootcamp Training Program in Chicago for 10 participants, which concluded July 9.HIRE360 has a strong track record of connecting individuals from underrepresented communities to careers in the union construction and clean energy trades through workforce training, pre-apprenticeship programs, and employer partnerships.The program combined a 160-hour comprehensive pre-apprenticeship curriculum approved by North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) with an 80-hour PV Associate Boot Camp developed and delivered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association (MREA), a NABCEP Registered PV Associate training provider. Pivot Energy and HIRE360 plan to continue this workforce training partnership into 2027, with another 10-person cohort planned.The graduation ceremony, held at the HIRE360 Training Center on Chicago's South Side, recognized the accomplishments of 10 graduates who completed the program and are pursuing careers in the skilled trades. Family members, community and corporate partners, and industry leaders gathered to honor the graduates and celebrate the partnership that made the program possible "These graduates have put in the work, developed valuable skills, and are ready to help build Chicago's future on projects that harness clean energy," said Jay Rowell, Executive Director of HIRE360. "We're grateful to Pivot Energy for investing in this program and we look forward to seeing the impact these graduates will make in our communities throughout their careers."The curriculum was taught through classes at HIRE360’s Training Center and included hands-on and off-site learning opportunities, where participants gained practical experience with solar energy systems and received a behind-the-scenes look at working in the clean energy trades."On behalf of Pivot Energy, I want to congratulate the graduates who have completed this training and are on their way to careers building our solar energy future. Pivot is proud to partner with Hire360 to make this possible,” said Liz Reddington, Vice President, Development, Pivot Energy. “Workforce development is a pillar of Pivot Energy’s community impact program and HIRE360's holistic approach and strong track record of placing residents in trade jobs make it a natural partner."Graduates were recognized individually during the ceremony, which also featured remarks from HIRE360 and Liz Reddington, as well as a previous HIRE360 graduate’s success story highlighting the impact of the program.Please find photos for the media from the graduation linked here About HIRE360Launched in January 2020, HIRE360 is an industry-led, community-focused nonprofit ensuring that our future is built by all the communities that call Illinois home. As a workforce intermediary, we identify, recruit, skill up, and help community members navigate the union apprenticeship process. Our approach fosters a direct connection between employers and unions to develop workforce recruitment and training programs that meet the specific and timely employment needs of the construction industry. Our construction industry business development program creates wealth and contracting opportunities in Illinois’s communities by investing capital, time, and mentorship to help neighborhood businesses grow and thrive. Learn more at www.hire360partners.com About Pivot EnergyFounded in 2009, Pivot Energy is a national renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, owns, and operates solar and energy storage projects. Pivot delivers renewable energy solutions that strengthen local economies, create jobs, and provide affordable, reliable power for businesses and communities across the U.S. As a Certified B Corporation, Pivot combines purpose and performance to ensure every project generates meaningful economic and social value. Pivot is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.com.About Pivot Energy in IllinoisPivot has been working in Illinois since 2008 and currently has 64 Illinois solar projects operational or under construction across the state, totaling 213 MW. Ninety-five percent of Pivot’s qualified ground-mounted IL solar projects include sheep grazing. The company makes donations to local nonprofit organizations for each project it develops in Illinois through its investment fund, supporting workforce development, energy burden assistance, and agriculture initiatives.

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