Brazil Games Heads to gamescom 2026 with Expanded Presence Across Business and Indie Areas

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Brazilian studios, service providers and accelerator-backed companies will present new games, business opportunities in Cologne.

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil Games, the export program for games carried out by Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, today announced its participation at gamescom 2026, taking place August 19-23 in Cologne, Germany.

Brazil Games returns to the world’s largest video game event with a delegation formed by Brazilian developers, service providers, independent studios and industry representatives. The group will be present in both the business and consumer areas of gamescom, reinforcing Brazil’s role as a country that develops original games, provides specialized production services and builds long-term relationships with the international market.

The initiative is part of the ongoing work led by Abragames and ApexBrasil to support the internationalization of Brazilian game companies. At gamescom, Brazil Games will connect studios with publishers, investors, platforms, media, and potential business partners, while also giving players the opportunity to discover projects developed in Brazil.

Brazil’s presence at the event reflects a sector that has matured in recent years. The delegation includes companies working on original IPs, co-development, art, animation, outsourcing and other specialized services. Together, they show a broader picture of the Brazilian games industry: creative, business-oriented and increasingly prepared to operate in global markets.

"Brazil continues to establish itself as an increasingly important partner for the global games industry," said Patricia Sato, Executive Manager at Brazil Games. “Our work with ApexBrasil and Abragames is focused on creating real opportunities for Brazilian companies, from business meetings to visibility for new projects. Brazil has talent, technical capacity and a creative identity of its own, and we want the global market to see that up close.”

Brazil Takes the Spotlight at gamescom’s Indie Area

For the first time, Brazil Games will operate a dedicated pavilion in gamescom’s Indie Area, creating a new showcase opportunity for emerging Brazilian studios and original IPs.The pavilion will bring together initiatives and support from Brazil Games Accelerator, Embratur, and Sebrae-SP, collectively presenting dozens of Brazilian-developed titles to international audiences throughout the event.

As the main exhibitor within the pavilion, Brazil Games Accelerator will showcase a curated selection of games from its latest cohort, highlighting the program’s work to support promising Brazilian studios with international growth potential.

The Indie Area presence marks an important step for Brazil’s independent development scene. It gives international audiences direct access to games shaped by Brazilian creators, with projects that reflect different regions, references, stories and styles from across the country.

A Consolidated B2B Presence at gamescom

In addition to its consumer-facing activities, Brazil Games will maintain a strong presence in the B2B area, facilitating meetings between Brazilian companies and international publishers, investors, service providers and industry stakeholders.

Participating companies will present both original game projects and specialized development services, reinforcing Brazil’s position as a reliable partner for co-development, outsourcing and creative collaboration.

For gamescom 2026, Brazil Games has also expanded its business support materials and industry catalogues, introducing dedicated publications focused on games and service providers. The goal is to make it easier for international partners to understand what Brazilian companies offer, identify potential partners and start conversations during the event.

This business focus is central to the Brazil Games Export Program. The program’s work at international events is not limited to promotion. It is designed to help Brazilian companies access markets, develop relationships and turn visibility into concrete opportunities.

Brazil’s Expanding Games Ecosystem

Brazil Games’ participation at gamescom 2026 comes at a time when the Brazilian game development sector continues to gain international attention, supported by initiatives that encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and export readiness.

The delegation will highlight upcoming projects scheduled for release over the next two years, including games from Brazil Games Accelerator and other development programs connected to the country’s industry growth.

By bringing together established companies and new studios, Brazil Games aims to strengthen Brazil’s position as a relevant player in the international games market. The initiative also reinforces the role of Abragames and ApexBrasil in building bridges between Brazilian companies and global partners.

Brazil’s presence at gamescom is also a reminder of what makes the country’s game industry stand out: a mix of technical skill, creative energy, cultural variety and the ability to work with partners from different markets. From business meetings to the Indie Area, Brazil Games will present a country that is ready not only to show its games, but to do business with the world.

Additional information regarding participating companies, showcased games and meeting opportunities at gamescom 2026 will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information about Brazil Games, visit www.brazilgames.org.br.

About Brazil Games

The Brazil Games Export Program was created by Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, in partnership with ApexBrasil, the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency, with the goal of strengthening Brazil’s game development industry and promoting Brazilian companies internationally through business development initiatives, international events, trade missions and strategic partnerships.

About Abragames

Founded in 2004, Abragames, the Brazilian Association of Game Developers, is a non-profit organization created to strengthen Brazil’s digital games industry. Through initiatives focused on industry development, international promotion, education and advocacy, Abragames supports Brazilian game development studios and professionals while helping position Brazil as an international hub for game creation, innovation and business collaboration.

About ApexBrasil

The Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investments to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.

In order to achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at promoting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business rounds, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion makers to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.

The Agency also acts in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

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