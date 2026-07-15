ALPLM executive director to step down at end of 2026

Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM), announced Wednesday that she will be stepping down at the end of her current term after five years of leadership which strengthened the museum’s role as a cultural destination and positioned it for continued success.

Shutt has led the presidential library and museum since June 2021, making her the longest-serving director in its history. Under her leadership, the institution earned national accreditation, created the museum’s core documents including a strategic plan, mounted multiple award-winning exhibitions, opened new funding pathways, and strengthened community connections.

“I want to thank Christina for her outstanding service to the library and museum and to the people of Illinois,” said Gary Johnson, chairman of the ALPLM Board of Trustees. “Her dedication to telling a broader, more inclusive version of Abraham Lincoln’s story has helped more people connect with our greatest president and with all of Illinois’ history. She has strengthened the ALPLM’s planning and helped it prepare for the future in an era of rapid, unpredictable change.”

Shutt came to the ALPLM from the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the Black history museum for the state of Arkansas. She had previously worked in a variety of special collections at colleges and universities. She holds two master’s degrees, one in history and the other in library science/archives management, from Simmons University.

“I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together at the ALPLM over the last five years,” said Christina Shutt. “Alongside our dedicated volunteers and community, we have achieved the goals I set upon coming to Springfield to strengthen the organization through meaningful growth and innovation in order to position the ALPLM for future success.”

The ALPLM’s Board of Trustees, in consultation with the governor, will select a new executive director, subject to confirmation by the Illinois State Senate. Shutt will remain in the role through the end of 2026 to ensure a smooth leadership transition and support ongoing initiatives.

The mission of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is to inspire civic engagement through the diverse lens of Illinois history and share with the world the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. We pursue this mission through a combination of rigorous scholarship and high-tech showmanship built on the bedrock of the ALPLM’s unparalleled collection of historical materials – roughly 13 million items from all eras of Illinois history.

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