Tower Partners Advises Social Commerce Club for Acquisition by Podean

Transaction Represents One of the Largest Acquisitions Centered on a TikTok Focused Agency

We’re incredibly proud to have helped bring together two highly complementary organizations that are well-positioned to define the future of social commerce.” — Erv Terwilliger, Founder and CEO of Tower Partners

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tower Partners , a leading private investment banking and advisory firm, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Social Commerce Club (SCC) in its acquisition by Podean. The strategic purchase of Social Commerce Club by Podean was facilitated through Mountaingate Capital, Podean’s private equity partner. The transaction closed in June 2026.SCC, founded in 2024 by Jordan West, has quickly established itself as a leading growth partner for brands seeking to scale through creator-driven commerce via TikTok. The company’s comprehensive suite of services including TikTok Shop management, paid media strategy and execution, creative development, retention marketing, and curated access to high-GMV creators is built around a differentiated creator community and a cross-platform approach fueled by TikTok Shop insights and data-backed optimization.Tower Partners, initially engaged to perform a Transaction Readiness Assessment, quickly transitioned from advisor to exclusive sell-side representatives as market interest proved undeniable."We’re incredibly proud to have helped bring together two highly complementary organizations that are well-positioned to define the future of social commerce,” said Erv Terwilliger, CEO and Founder of Tower Partners.Jordan West, Founder of Social Commerce Club, shared, “From day one, our focus has been helping brands win in the rapidly evolving world of creator-led commerce. As we looked toward the next phase of growth, Podean quickly emerged as the ideal partner given their global reach, infrastructure, and shared vision for the future of social commerce. Tower Partners played a critical role throughout the process, helping us prepare for market, identify the right partner, and navigate a smooth transaction from start to finish.”Continue West, “We’re incredibly grateful for their guidance and excited about the opportunities this partnership creates for our team, clients, and the broader creator commerce ecosystem.”Podean’s acquisition positions Social Commerce Club to accelerate growth, leveraging Podean’s existing infrastructure, global brand relationships, and market reach. Together, the combined platform creates a scaled social commerce ecosystem capable of supporting e-commerce brands across the full creator marketing and conversion lifecycle.Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Tower Partner's recent transaction activity, including serving as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Inbounds, Inc. in its acquisition by Gauge Capital, a Dallas-based middle-market private equity firm.Earlier this year, Tower Partners launched its Digital Marketing and Technology Platform Practice, specifically designed to service digital agencies and tech-enabled platforms, filling a critical void in the investment banking landscape where no other competitors currently offer this level of specialized expertise.About Tower PartnersFounded in 2008, Tower Partners is a premier national investment bank servicing the lower middle market. The team at Tower Partners has completed engagements with more than $30 billion in transaction value. Tower Partners specialize in providing Wall Street level investment banking to Main Street, with a focus on family, founder, and entrepreneurial-led businesses. Tower Partners has established itself as the go-to advisor for middle-market clients seeking high-quality execution and strategic advisory. The firm is headquartered in Columbia, MD with offices in New York, NY, and Greenwich, Connecticut, and partners in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Texas and Oklahoma. For more information about Tower Partners and its services, visit: www.towerpartners.com About Social Commerce ClubSocial Commerce Club is an omni-channel social commerce agency serving e-commerce brands by providing TikTok Shop management, ad growth and management, creative development, retention marketing, and curated access to high-GMV creators. The company's differentiated model is built around a curated creator community and a cross-platform approach that drives measurable sales growth for its clients.About PodeanFounded in 2019, Podean is the world's largest independent global marketplace marketing partner, and the industry's most awarded, with over 12 Amazon Partner Award titles. With more than 450 marketplace professionals across 20 countries and five continents, Podean delivers end-to-end management services across strategy, content, retail media, advertising, social commerce, analytics, and technology. The firm supports 500+ brands across 110+ marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, TikTok Shop, and Mercado Libre, managing more than $600M in media and driving $5B+ in combined client sales. Through its LiveCraft division, Podean is a pioneer in social commerce, leveraging influencers and live shopping, and was among TikTok's earliest accredited agency partners. For more information, please visit www.podean.com About Mountaingate CapitalMountaingate Capital is a Colorado-based, growth-focused private equity investment firm that specializes in partnering with founders and entrepreneurial companies to accelerate growth and build industry leaders. Mountaingate's focus on organic growth, coupled with its customer-centric buy-and-build approach and shared equity ownership with management, creates more value for the end customer while forging stronger, more collaborative, and more successful partnerships with management teams. With over $1.4 billion of assets under management, Mountaingate targets investments in marketing services, business services, specialty manufacturing and distribution. For more information, please visit www.mountaingate.com

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