Attorney General Hanaway Obtains Over $257,000 in Restitution for Contractor Fraud in St. Charles County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that Craig J. Sutton, the owner of Tri County Fence and Deck, was sentenced for 43 felony counts and ordered to repay more than $257,000 in restitution. Sutton engaged in a pattern of fraudulent residential contracting conduct that targeted Missouri consumers seeking fencing and related construction services.

“Contractors who intentionally mislead and exploit Missouri families are committing serious crimes and will continue to be held accountable,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Strong enforcement not only delivers restitution to victims, it also deters future misconduct and protects consumers across the state.”

Sutton used Tri County Fence and Deck to solicit large, upfront payments for residential contracting work largely relating to fencing construction. After receiving payment, Sutton performed negligible work at homes, and, in most cases, no work at all. This inaction left consumers without the services they were promised and with significant financial losses.

Following an indictment by a St. Charles County grand jury in August 2023, Sutton pled guilty to 42 felony counts of deceptive business practices and a single count of felony stealing. As a result of his guilty pleas, a July 14, 2026 judgment ordered Sutton to pay back more than $257,300 in restitution. Sutton was subsequently sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the felony stealing count and four years for each deceptive business practices count. By the judge’s order, Sutton can no longer own or operate any home renovation or fencing company.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General D. Scott Lucy. Attorney General Hanaway encourages citizens who have been scammed to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.