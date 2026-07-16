American Friends of NATAL Rallies Support for Trauma Care at Hamptons Events, New IDF Partnership & Expanding Impact

NATAL is honored to become the exclusive provider of mental health services for the IDF's Hostages and Missing Persons Command. NATAL was invited by the United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA) to Manchester to provide resilience tools and resources to the Jewish community, who have been facing an exponential rise in antisemitism and terror attacks since October 7th. A conversation with Meirav and Agam Berger, facilitated by AFN board member Dr. Dity Brunn, alongside meaningful words from Pastor Chris Harris & Rabbi Marc Schneier. AFN was honored to welcome supporters at the home of Ran Eliasaf and Isabelle Bichler-Eliasaf for an important gathering focused on NATAL's mission. A powerful Q&A between Rabbi Marc Schneier & Rabbi Doron Peretz, president of the World Zionist Organization and World Mizrahi. Rabbi Perez shared his journey through the loss of his son, Daniel.

American Friends of NATAL expands global mental health programs, partners with the IDF for trauma care, and announces its annual NYC Gala on Nov 10.

For those of us working at the intersection of trauma and resilience, we continue our work and unite around a common cause so that no one should have to face trauma alone,” — Maayan Aviv, CEO, American Friends of NATAL

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an ongoing effort to raise global awareness and support for Israel’s unprecedented mental health crisis, American Friends of NATAL (AFN) is announcing several new partnerships and events focused on spreading the word about the deep, lingering psychological toll of war and terror and the work of NATAL: Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center.NATAL continues to meet the moment with historic milestones. Over the last two-plus years, the organization has fielded more than 120,000 helpline calls, delivered 114,000 hours of individual clinical treatment, and provided 25,000 hours of targeted workshops for families, reservists, students, Nova festival survivors, and community organizations.ISRAEL DEFENSE FORCES’ (IDF) HOSTAGES AND MISSING PERSONS COMMANDAmid this surging demand, NATAL has been officially designated as the exclusive provider of mental health services for the Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) Hostages and Missing Persons Command. Recognizing the acute danger of secondary trauma faced by family liaison officers who endure prolonged exposure to severe psychological distress, NATAL is building a highly specialized clinical protocol tailored to the unique crises faced by these officers. NATAL will serve as the sole body training therapists to mitigate and treat trauma within this vital unit.“For those of us working at the intersection of trauma and resilience, we continue our work and unite around a common cause so that no one should have to face trauma alone,” shared Maayan Aviv, CEO, American Friends of NATAL.GLOBAL OUTREACH AND KEY PARTNERSHIPSNATAL’s impact continues to expand internationally to combat the mental health fallout of rising antisemitism:Manchester, UK Resilience Training: Partnering with the United Jewish Israel Appeal (UJIA), NATAL clinicians recently returned to Manchester to provide critical resilience tools to a Jewish community facing an exponential rise in antisemitism and terror threats. This follows an initial 2025 training deployed after the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue.Empowering Women in Baltimore: Back in the United States, AFN secured a generous grant from the Jewish Women’s Giving Foundation (JWGF) of Baltimore. The funding supports NATAL’s Mothers on the Home Front program, creating safe, confidential spaces for women to learn evidence-based coping strategies, parenting guidance during family crises, and self-care practices.MOBILIZING COMMUNITIES FOR HEALINGSpreading the word about NATAL’s mission relies heavily on community solidarity. To cultivate this shared commitment, AFN recently hosted two impactful summer gatherings focused on healing and hope:AFN in the Hamptons: On Thursday, July 9th, AFN was welcomed by the Hampton Synagogue for a deeply meaningful event in support of NATAL. The evening shared insights into NATAL’s work and featured a powerful Q&A between Rabbi Marc Schneier and Rabbi Doron Peretz, president of the World Zionist Organization and World Mizrahi. Rabbi Perez shared his journey through the loss of his son, Daniel, who was killed and taken hostage on October 7th, and spoke about holding both joy and tragedy at the same time. As he said, “it is so not okay, but it is okay.” The event was a powerful reminder of the importance of community in building resilience, and served as a meaningful opportunity to share more about NATAL’s work.An Intimate Evening for a Vital Cause: AFN was also honored to welcome supporters at the home of Ran Eliasaf and Isabelle Bichler-Eliasaf for an important gathering focused on NATAL's mission. A featured conversation with Meirav and Agam Berger, facilitated by AFN board member Dr. Dity Brunn, alongside meaningful words from Pastor Chris Harris, Rabbi Marc Schneier, and the daughters of Ran and Isabelle, the evening offered a reminder of the strength found in community solidarity. The evening fostered a deeper connection to NATAL’s expanding efforts and highlighted the ongoing, critical need for trauma support across Israel.Looking forward, AFN invites the community to continue its support at its marquee fall event:AFN Annual Gala (November 10, 2026 – New York City): Hosted in the heart of Manhattan, the gala will bring together special guests, partners, and friends to reaffirm a commitment to NATAL's mission. Platinum and gold sponsors, as well as any sponsors who confirm before the July 31st deadline, will receive exclusive access to a private reception. Learn more here: https://www.afnatal.org/afngala WRITING THE BOOK ON RESILIENCENATAL has also published a new book, Line of Light. Featuring chapters from various nonprofits that united under NATAL’s leadership during the war, the book offers profound insights into modern trauma treatment and the unique societal outcomes born from the conflict.ABOUT NATAL AND AMERICAN FRIENDS OF NATAL (AFN):NATAL: Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center is an apolitical, non-profit organization that provides psychological treatment and support to survivors of trauma due to war and terror in Israel. American Friends of NATAL (AFN) is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to raising awareness and corporate, philanthropic, and individual support for NATAL’s life-saving work.

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