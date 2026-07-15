Constitutional officers ask Supreme Court to reconsider Fair Board, Executive Branch Ethics cases

Call Governor’s Rushed Takeover of Fair Board ‘Unlawful’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 15, 2026) - Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell, Attorney General Russell Coleman, Auditor Allison Ball, Treasurer Mark Metcalf, and Secretary of State Michael Adams jointly asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to rehear their arguments in the Kentucky State Fair Board and Executive Branch Ethics Commission cases.

The constitutional officers argue the Supreme Court should respect their statutory responsibilities as independently elected officers from the Governor. They seek the Supreme Court to reconsider its recent ruling that struck down laws governing appointments to the State Fair Board and the Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

"This petition is about respecting Kentucky's constitutional system," Commissioner Shell said. "At the same time, my focus hasn't changed. We're preparing for what will be the greatest Kentucky State Fair in our history as we celebrate America's 250th birthday. Agriculture built this Fair, and we're going to keep agriculture at the heart of this once-in-a-generation celebration."

Before the Court's decision became final, the Governor attempted to unlawfully replace members of the Fair Board and fired longtime Kentucky Venues President and CEO David Beck. The Governor’s improper overreach created unnecessary disruption just weeks before the opening of the Kentucky State Fair.

“Kentucky’s Constitution is clear, the powers of the executive branch are divided between the governor, and the Commonwealth's other statewide elected officers. We don’t work for Governor Beshear, and the State Fair Board and the Ethics Commission will operate more effectively out from under his thumb,” Attorney General Coleman said.

Kentucky Venues successfully managed the Kentucky Exposition Center and Kentucky International Convention Center under Beck's leadership. Beck and the recently ousted Fair Board delivered five of the most successful Kentucky State Fairs in recent history that set attendance records and earned national recognition. The Fair Board also continues to oversee a nearly $500 million modernization project at the Kentucky Expo Center.

“Before the ink was even dry on the Court’s opinion, the Governor showed he always puts partisan politics first and cannot be trusted with the expanded power the Court sought to give him. They should reconsider their opinion,” Secretary Adams said.

“Kentucky families and taxpayers deserve a government where each elected officer can fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to them by the people,” Treasurer Metcalf said. “As Treasurer, I have a duty to protect taxpayer resources and uphold the integrity of this office, and that duty depends on preserving the independence established by our Constitution.”

“This court ruling runs completely counter to 200 years of established precedent, attempting a partisan overreach that is entirely contrary to Section 93 of Kentucky's constitution," Auditor Ball stated. “Kentucky deserves an Executive Branch Ethics Commission that upholds good governance and serves the public interest, not one beholden to partisan control. All of Kentucky’s independently elected constitutional officers will continue to stand up for the rule of law and fight for the people of this Commonwealth.”

Read the Supreme Court filing here.