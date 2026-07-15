Treasury Announces Frank Bisignano to Lead Next Phase of Trump Accounts Expansion

WASHINGTON— Following the historic joint bell-ringing in the Oval Office on July 6, 2026, marking the launch of Trump Accounts, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announces that Frank Bisignano will lead the implementation of the program’s next phase.

As Chief Executive Officer of the Internal Revenue Service and Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, Mr. Bisignano has been involved in the effort, and his experience will support the program’s implementation and continued growth. Before joining the Trump Administration, he was a veteran financial services chief executive with close to four decades leading large organizations through transformational growth and building high-performing executive teams.

Treasury looks forward to onboarding millions more American children into the initiative, building on the strong early participation already underway. Over 6.5 million families have signed up for Trump Accounts, including more than 1.5 million children eligible for the $1,000 pilot contribution from Treasury.

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