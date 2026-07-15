Kansas Reports Increase in Cyclosporiasis Cases; Residents Encouraged to Take Precautions
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Kansas Reports Increase in Cyclosporiasis Cases; Residents Encouraged to Take Precautions
The Finney County Health Department would like to reassure residents that there is no cause for alarm and no active cases of cyclosporiasis have been reported in Finney County at this time. However, with an increase in cases reported across Kansas, residents are encouraged to be aware of the illness and take simple precautions to reduce their risk.
As of July 15, 2026, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has reported 55 cases of cyclosporiasis in Kansas this year. Of those cases, 37 were acquired domestically, 17 were likely associated with international travel, and the source of exposure could not be determined in the remaining case.
Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, commonly found in tropical and subtropical regions. The parasite is typically spread through contaminated food or water. In the United States, outbreaks have been linked to the consumption of contaminated fresh produce, particularly during the summer months. Cyclosporiasis is not known to spread from person to person.
Symptoms typically develop 2 to 14 days after exposure and may include:
- Frequent watery diarrhea
- Loss of appetite and weight loss
- Abdominal cramps and bloating
- Nausea (vomiting is less common)
- Low-grade fever
Anyone experiencing these symptoms or a sudden gastrointestinal illness should contact a healthcare provider for evaluation.
Preventing Cyclosporiasis
To reduce the risk of illness from Cyclospora and other foodborne pathogens, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the following:
- Wash all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking.
- Scrub firm produce, such as melons and cucumbers, with a clean produce brush.
- Cut away any damaged or bruised areas before preparing or eating produce.
- Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables promptly.
While washing produce can help reduce the risk of contamination, it does not guarantee removal of all Cyclosporaparasites, as they can adhere to the surface of fresh produce. Cooking food to at least 158°F (70°C) may inactivate the parasite. However, individuals at higher risk of severe illness, dehydration, or those with weakened immune systems may wish to avoid consuming fresh produce during periods of increased cyclosporiasis activity.
For more information about cyclosporiasis, visit the CDC's cyclosporiasis webpage or contact the KDHE Epidemiology Hotline at kdhe.epihotline@ks.gov.
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For more information, please contact:
Katrina Lowry
Director of Public Health
(620) 272- 3601
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