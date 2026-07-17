The Raimondo Law Firm Secures $900,000 Settlement for Long Island Client Injured in Bus Rear-End Collision

Attorney MICHAEL RAIMONDO Attorney DAVID J. RAIMONDO Attorney JON L. RAIMONDO

Suffolk County Personal Injury Lawyers Obtain $900,000 Settlement for Client Injured in Commercial Vehicle Collision

Surgical hardware is permanent. It changes how a person lives, works, and moves for the rest of their life. We fight for compensation that reflects the full reality of injuries suffered by our clients” — Michael A. Raimondo, Esq.

LAKE GROVE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Raimondo Law Firm, a personal injury practice based on Long Island, has secured a $900,000 settlement on behalf of a client who was seriously injured after being rear-ended by a charter bus. The collision resulted in serious neck injuries that required surgery and the placement of permanent hardware.

The case centered on allegations that the charter bus operator failed to maintain a safe following distance, failed to keep their commercial vehicle under control, and failed to avoid a foreseeable rear-end collision. Given the size and weight differential of a charter bus and a standard passenger vehicle, the firm noted that such collisions typically cause disproportionate trauma to the neck and spine, even at low speeds.

“A settlement of this size reflects the severity of our client’s injuries and personal trauma, not just the collision itself,” said Attorney Michael A. Raimondo, Esq. of The Raimondo Law Firm. “Surgical hardware is permanent. It changes how a person lives, works, and moves for the rest of their life. Our task is to fight for compensation that reflects the full reality of injuries suffered by our clients.”

PROVING SERIOUS INJURY UNDER NEW YORK'S NO-FAULT LAW

In New York, the no-fault insurance system requires injured claimants to meet a serious-injury threshold (New York Insurance Law §5102(d)) before pursuing claims against at-fault drivers, companies, or government entities.

The nine categories include:

• Dismemberment

• Death

• Loss of Fetus

• Significant Disfigurement

• Fracture

• Permanent Consequential Limitation

• Permanent Loss of Use

• Significant Limitation

Strong evidence is required to support these classifications, including MRI results, objective diagnostic findings, and surgical records. Crucial medical evidence documents both the injury and its impact or permanency.

The firm builds these cases by securing all relevant supporting evidence, which may include police accident reports, witness statements, 911 and dispatch records, vehicle maintenance and driver logs for commercial carriers, and surveillance camera or dashcam footage before it is lost or overwritten.

Credible expert testimony is often essential to serious injury cases. The Raimondo Law Firm regularly works with orthopedic surgeons, neurologists, accident reconstruction experts, and other professionals who can testify to causation, the necessity of surgery and other treatments, and the long-term prognosis.

NO FEES UNLESS THE FIRM WINS

The Raimondo Law Firm operates on contingency for personal injury victims. There are no upfront legal fees, and clients don’t pay unless the firm recovers a settlement or verdict on their behalf. The firm is available 24 hours a day, every day of the week.

Under New York’s statute of limitations, victims have three years to file claims against private citizens and businesses. Claims against government entities are subject to strict limitations and rigid procedural requirements.

The firm encourages accident victims to immediately seek medical attention after an accident, even if they feel fine, to document everything possible, and to seek legal advice. The firm warns against speaking directly to at-fault-party insurance representatives, as there’s a risk of inadvertently accepting an unfavorable settlement or of losing the right to sue.

ABOUT THE RAIMONDO LAW FIRM

The Raimondo Law Firm has represented personal injury victims on Long Island for over 35 years, handling cases involving car accidents, truck and bus collisions, catastrophic injuries, medical malpractice, premises liability, and other personal injury claims. Based in Lake Grove, NY, the firm serves clients in Suffolk and Nassau Counties, New York City, and parts of Upstate New York.

The firm is led by attorneys David J. Raimondo, Jon L. Raimondo, and Michael A. Raimondo, who share a passion for providing a meticulous, hands-on approach to every case while fighting for the compensation that their clients deserve. With over 10,000 successful cases and nothing but 5-Star Reviews on Google, they are considered one of the most trusted personal injury law firms on Long Island. Plus, they offer free case evaluations to ensure you have a strong case before proceeding.

CONTACT

The Raimondo Law Firm

Phone: (631) 471-1222

Fax: (631) 471-1980

Web: https://www.longislandaccident.com/

INJURED IN AN ACCIDENT? CALL THE LONG ISLAND ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS, TODAY!

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