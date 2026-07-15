Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens for Fifth Avenue Penthouse with 100% of Proceeds Benefiting Conservation in Africa

One-of-a-kind Flatiron District residence with golden dome cupola and panoramic Manhattan views selling live at Sotheby's New York as part of 'America 250' Sale

The response from prospective buyers has reflected what we've always known—this is a home that offers an experience as remarkable as its address.” — Lawrence Treglia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open at $8.25M for a one-of-a-kind penthouse crowning the landmarked Sohmer Piano Building in Manhattan's coveted Flatiron District. Offered in cooperation with Lawrence Treglia and Claire Groome of Sotheby's International Realty and listed for $14.9 million, 100% of the proceeds from the sale will be donated to the Gorongosa Project, a pioneering conservation and community-development initiative in Mozambique.

Bidding will culminate live on 29 July at Sotheby's New York as part of the firm's 'America 250' Sale, a marquee two-day event showcasing a curated collection of premier American real estate.

"This sale is extraordinary on multiple levels and represents a rare convergence of architectural significance and philanthropic purpose," said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Bidding on one of Manhattan's most iconic and irreplaceable residences is itself a rare opportunity—but knowing that every dollar of the purchase price goes directly toward protecting one of Africa's most remarkable ecosystems makes this something genuinely unique in luxury real estate. Qualified buyers have a defined window to do something meaningful with this moment."

"The response from prospective buyers has reflected what we've always known—this is a home that offers an experience as remarkable as its address," said Treglia. "And the knowledge that this purchase will have a lasting impact halfway around the world has only deepened the sense of purpose surrounding this sale. The auction process has created exactly the kind of focused, competitive environment it deserves."

Perched atop one of Fifth Avenue's most architecturally significant buildings and situated directly adjacent to the iconic Flatiron Building, the completely renovated residence preserves the grandeur and character of its landmark pedigree. Designed by acclaimed architect Robert Maynicke in 1897, the Sohmer Piano Building remains one of New York City's most recognizable architectural treasures.

The residence unfolds across expansive entertaining spaces illuminated by more than 40 oversized windows and an extraordinary 80-foot greenhouse-style window expanse. Two grand foyers are connected by a striking circular baronial limestone staircase, creating a dramatic architectural centerpiece that anchors the home's open-concept layout. Above, the property's privately deeded roof deck and distinctive golden dome cupola provide sweeping 360-degree views of Manhattan's most celebrated landmarks, including the Empire State Building, Madison Square Park, and the Flatiron Building itself. The corner primary suite features three exposures, more than 35 linear feet of closet space, and a spa-inspired bath complete with a Waterworks soaking tub. Four additional bedrooms provide ample accommodations for guests, family, or dedicated office space.

Located in the heart of the Flatiron District, the property sits steps from Madison Square Park and some of New York City's most acclaimed dining destinations, including Eataly, Union Square Cafe, Rezdôra, Hawksmoor, and Hillstone. Union Square's major transportation hub is within a ten-minute walk, providing seamless access to the city's cultural institutions, gallery districts, and neighborhoods.

The property is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

Images of the property can be viewed online. All photos should be credited to Eitan Gamliely and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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