Divergent premieres "Out Of Love", the final single from their upcoming new album Rev It Up, on Vents Magazine

Iowa band is back with all new single "Out Of Love"

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divergent brings together lifelong friends James Richards and Mike McAlister with James’ brother Paul Richards, who reunited after decades apart and began recording in 2024. James handles guitar, keyboards, and vocals; Mike plays bass and vocals; Paul plays drums and vocals. The band first returned to the studio as a passion project, then found the old chemistry still had use in the present tense. Their songs are built collaboratively, with each member shaping the material instead of simply filling a role.

Produced by Jason Peets at legendary, world-class Sweetwater Studios, Divergent’s “Out of Love” puts a sharp rock edge on a story about appetite with no brake pedal. Drawn from the upcoming album Rev It Up, the single follows a billionaire celebrity who seems to have every advantage: youth, money, looks, world travel, and a line of women ready to step into his life. He tries commitment, but the pattern never holds. Another temptation appears, another relationship turns into a fight, and he decides the whole arrangement is easier without love.

The idea began with Paul and Mike teasing James about how often he wrote love songs. James answered by writing what he calls an “anti-love song,” working through the concept in a hotel room before Divergent entered the studio to record its second album. The track has a polished, full-band drive, with bright guitar lines and punchy drums giving the narrator a strut that fits the character. Underneath that confidence, though, the song draws a colder picture.

Across the verses, the narrator moves through the same cycle again and again: desire, excess, boredom, temptation, escape. He has been in love “too many times to count,” admits he has “abused it,” and still keeps chasing the next thrill. Every new lover feels good until another option looks better. By the final verse, he has stopped pretending the issue is timing, heartbreak, or fear. “I don’t need love to have a real good time,” he sings, turning the hook into a philosophy. He is not searching for deeper feelings; he is choosing the freedom his money and access allow, even if that freedom leaves him hollow.

This single follows “Rev It Up,” “Give Her Love,” and “I Really Want to Love You (So Bad)” as the fourth and final release before Rev It Up hits the world this September. The ten-track album has already featured an official video for the title track and lyric videos for the two follow-up singles. For James, Mike, and Paul, the project builds on the momentum that began when they stepped back into the studio together, carrying Divergent forward through friendship, shared instincts, and the simple fact that the songs are still coming.



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