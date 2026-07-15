Argent LNG and Naftogaz Group sign Memorandum of Understanding on long-term U.S. LNG cooperation

Jonathan Bass, CEO Argent LNG & Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group Jonathan Bass, CEO Argent LNG & Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group Jonathan Bass, CEO Argent LNG & Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group Jonathan Bass, CEO Argent LNG & Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group Jonathan Bass, CEO Argent LNG & Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group

American Energy. Allied Destinations. Built to Last.

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with Argent LNG marks an important step toward building a long-term partnership with the American LNG industry” — Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , LLC, developer of a 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, and Naftogaz Group Ukraine’s largest oil and gas holding, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework agreement to explore long-term U.S. LNG offtake, transportation, and distribution cooperation serving Ukraine and Central, Eastern, and Southern European markets.Under the framework, the parties intend to execute a long-term LNG sale and purchase relationship structured around multiple delivery pathways: free-on-board (FOB) loading at Argent LNG’s Port Fourchon terminal, delivered ex-ship arrangements into European regasification infrastructure, and onward distribution through Naftogaz’s underground storage network into Ukraine and neighboring markets. The parties also intend to explore potential engagement with U.S. government financing institutions and European energy security counterparts, consistent with U.S. and allied energy policy objectives.The MoU reflects a shared conviction that reliable, allied energy supply is foundational to national security for Ukraine, and for the broader region, as Central, Eastern, and Southern European nations seek to diversify away from single-source and single-route supply. American LNG, delivered through long-term, allied commercial relationships, is central to that diversification."Energy security and national security are the same thing," said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO of Argent LNG. "Every cubic meter of gas for Ukraine strengthens its energy security, and its ability to make free decisions. Port Fourchon exists to put reliable American supply behind allies who need it — not as a one-off cargo, but as the kind of long-term infrastructure relationship that actually changes a country’s strategic position. This MoU is the start of building that with Naftogaz, and we intend to move quickly and seriously toward a definitive agreement. ""The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with Argent LNG marks an important step toward building a long-term partnership with the American LNG industry. It is an important part in Naftogaz’s strategy to diversify natural gas supplies to Ukraine and strengthen the country’s energy security.", said Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz Group.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is developing a 25 MTPA LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, currently advancing through FERC pre-filing review and U.S. Department of Energy export authorization, with first cargo targeted for 2030. Argent LNG’s mission is anchored in the tagline "American Energy. Allied Destinations. Built to Last."About Naftogaz GroupNaftogaz Group is Ukraine's largest state-owned energy holding with decades of experience in the oil and gas industry. The Group operates a vertically integrated business spanning hydrocarbon exploration and production, processing, storage, transmission, trading, and natural gas supply to more than 12.5 million households and 5,000 businesses. Naftogaz employs 100,000 people.

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