The Netherlands renews support for media freedom and independent journalism worldwide

The contribution includes support to three flagship UNESCO mechanisms: the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC), the Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists (MDP), and the Global Media Defence Fund (GMDF).

The largest share of the funding - approximately €1.8 million - will support IPDC, the United Nation’s only intergovernmental programme dedicated exclusively to media development. Through locally led initiatives, the Programme helps foster free, independent and pluralistic media, particularly in crisis-affected and least developed countries. Since 2021, more than 275 projects have been supported by IPDC worldwide.

Additional support for MDP will bolster UNESCO’s work to protect journalists, strengthen the rule of law and counter disinformation. Between 2022 and 2025, the Programme assisted hundreds of journalists in crisis situations while building the capacities of judicial actors, parliamentarians and public institutions.

The Netherlands also renewed its support to the Global Media Defence Fund, which provides legal assistance and protection to journalists facing mounting legal threats, and supports organizations working to combat impunity for crimes against media professionals. Since its launch, the Fund has supported more than 170 projects, benefiting over 11,000 journalists and 1,600 lawyers globally.