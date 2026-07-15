PSCC Supports National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, Expands Anti-Crime R&D for Higher-Risk Communities

Taking a Layered Approach - A visible steering wheel lock deters a would-be vehicle thief, encouraging them to move on in search of an easier target.

PSCC backs the NHTSA-led July campaign, spotlights larceny as the top property crime, and previews its crimeAI app.

Preparation protects families and assets the same way discipline protects a unit - stay alert, prepare early, and never leave what matters most unguarded.” — Pedro Palomino, PSCC Co-Founder and Security Operations Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Public Safety Crime Center (PSCC) today announced its support of National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month, the July awareness campaign led by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to help drivers combat motor vehicle theft. As part of the observance, PSCC is highlighting its ongoing research and development into anti-crime outreach and the consumer tools it is bringing to communities at elevated risk.Larceny: The Nation's Most Common Property CrimeFederal data underscores why prevention remains urgent. According to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting program, larceny-theft was the most frequently reported property crime in 2024, accounting for roughly 72 percent of all property offenses, with more than 4.3 million incidents nationwide. Motor vehicle theft remains a significant share of the total. NHTSA notes that summer is historically the worst season for vehicle theft, and industry reporting indicates that more than 850,000 vehicles were stolen in the United States in 2024, part of a category that costs Americans billions of dollars each year.Anti-Crime R&D Focused on Higher-Risk AreasLarceny is one of the most active crimes PSCC studies, and it anchors much of the organization's research. PSCC conducts research and development into anti-crime distribution, identifying regions and consumer segments facing higher crime risk, then reaching those audiences with relevant prevention information and vetted resources.PSCC operates as a distributor of safety products and services, but the organization emphasizes that its promotion is not limited to offerings it stands to gain from. When PSCC identifies genuine quality in a product or service, it will promote it organically whether or not a commercial relationship exists."Our standard is quality first," said Pedro Palomino, PSCC Co-Founder and Security Operations Director. "If a product or service genuinely helps a family protect their home, their vehicle, or their identity, our mission is to make sure the right people know about it."On that basis, PSCC is inviting quality product and service providers to reach out. The organization evaluates each offering on its own merit, assessing both how it might fit a marketing engagement and where it stands purely as a solution, so that strong offerings can be recognized and shared with the communities that need them.New Consumer Tools: Live Crime Search and the crimeAI AppPSCC also pointed to new resources now available on its website. A live ZIP code and area search lets residents review recent crime activity in their immediate area, and the organization regularly publishes articles with prevention guidance tailored to higher-risk locations.The organization is also previewing crimeAI, an application scheduled to launch soon. crimeAI is designed to give consumers, and their wider communities, an AI-assisted way to prepare, prevent, and preserve what matters most: their families and the assets they work hard to protect. A signup page on the PSCC website allows interested residents to be notified when the crimeAI beta launches."Preparation is a shared responsibility," Palomino added. "When neighbors have the same information and the same tools, an entire community becomes harder to victimize."About Public Safety Crime Center (PSCC)The Public Safety Crime Center is a consumer-focused affiliate network dedicated to reducing crime by connecting households and communities with reliable anti-crime information and vetted service providers. Through research into anti-crime distribution, live local crime-search tools, and forthcoming technology such as the crimeAI app, PSCC promotes layered protection strategies against vehicle theft, larceny, burglary, and identity fraud. This press release is issued as part of PSCC official business and reflects the organization's ongoing mission to inform, educate, and empower communities nationwide.To learn more, review local crime data, or sign up for crimeAI beta notifications, visit www.PublicSafetyCrimeCenter.com

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