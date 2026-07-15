Governor Moore Announces PJM Price Cap Saved Customers $13.3 Billion in Electricity Costs

Updated: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today announced the PJM capacity auction results saved $13.3 billion for ratepayers across the region. Governor Moore secured the capacity market price cap after joining a coalition of governors from across the PJM region calling for urgent action to protect families and businesses from rising energy costs driven by explosive data center growth.

“Our administration refuses to allow corporations to pad their pockets while Marylanders shoulder the cost with no return on investment,” said Gov. Moore. “These savings are a direct result of our aggressive actions to make energy more affordable and put money back in the hands of hardworking families across our state – because no one should have to choose between paying their electricity bill and putting food on the table.”

The 2028/2029 Base Residual Auction (BRA) secured over 138 GW of generation to meet projected electricity demand for the PJM footprint, which covers Maryland, twelve other states, and the District of Columbia. The price was set at the administrative cap of $325/MW-day, which prevented $13.3 billion of excess costs for the region, which filters down to Maryland customers’ utility bills.

“Yesterday’s result demonstrates why state action is necessary to manage regional energy prices,” said Maryland Energy Administration Director Kelly Speakes-Backman. “We know that more still needs to be done as Marylanders face high energy bills this summer. That’s why we’re incentivizing new generation resources, modernizing the grid, and supporting energy efficiency for homes and businesses - even as we call for these PJM reforms, which will insulate against high costs and help control them in the first place.”

MEA continues to help implement landmark legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed by Governor Moore to reduce electricity costs. The Utility RELIEF Act is expected to lower residential electric and gas bills by hundreds of dollars per year. Maryland is among the most active states in the country on energy affordability in 2026.

Governor Moore has made energy affordability and reliability a defining priority of his administration. Over the past two years, the Moore-Miller administration has helped deliver hundreds of dollars in immediate relief to families struggling with utility costs across the state, including $200 million in direct rebates last year and $100 million in direct relief through the Utility RELIEF Act. Additionally, the administration is delivering longer term relief by helping to build new generation through a $100 million clean energy auction, reforms to protect ratepayers from paying for data center impacts, and the removal of unjustified utility incentives providing $20 million in ratepayer savings annually. Governor Moore also issued a December 2025 executive order to support energy affordability and address anticipated shortfalls in energy generation.

The governor remains a driving force behind the PJM Governors’ Collaborative. In May, the governor delivered remarks directly to PJM executives at their annual meeting, calling on the organization to take more accountability for how their actions have driven increased rates. In April, Governor Moore joined a coalition of governors from across the PJM region calling for urgent action to protect families and businesses from rising energy costs driven by explosive data center growth.

###