Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. Opens Seed+ Investment Round to Accredited Investors on the KoreInside Platform

Preclinical-stage Nevada biotech funds its oral, mutation-agnostic Duchenne muscular dystrophy program toward a 2027 IND filing and first-in-human dosing.

This round funds the next stage of our lead program as we move to first-in-human studies. Running it on KoreInside gives investors a transparent, compliant way to take part.” — David Craig President & CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp., a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related conditions, today announced that its Seed+ financing round (a seed-extension round) is open to verified accredited investors . The round is being conducted online under Regulation D, Rule 506(c), through the KoreInside platform, which manages investor sign-up, accreditation, and subscriptions.Sarcomatrix's lead program, S-969, is an oral, once-daily treatment for muscle-wasting diseases, designed to work across patients regardless of their genetic mutation. Cardiac complications are a leading cause of death across Duchenne, Becker, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies. The company's initial strategic focus, its beachhead, is a single mutation-agnostic therapy addressing the shared skeletal-muscle pathology that underlies these conditions. Subject to completion of its Seed+ round and continued financing, Sarcomatrix plans to file its Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early 2027 and to begin first-in-human dosing later that year. To help reduce development time and cost, the company intends to pursue FDA expedited programs, including Fast Track and orphan drug designation, with Breakthrough Therapy designation, Rare Pediatric Disease designation and its transferable Priority Review Voucher, Accelerated Approval, and Priority Review as potential opportunities as clinical data mature.A second program, LAM-111, holds orphan drug designation in both the United States and the European Union. Sarcomatrix's technology is advanced under a worldwide exclusive license through the Nevada Research and Innovation Corporation, originating in the laboratory of Dr. Dean Burkin (Co-Founder and Chairman) at the University of Nevada, Reno.Use of proceeds: capital raised in the Seed+ round is intended to fund IND-enabling activities, including GLP toxicology studies, and to carry S-969 through to first-in-human dosing. The round is designed to bridge the company to a planned Series A at its next clinical inflection point.Accredited investors can review the offering and complete accreditation at https://sarcomatrix.com/investors/ About the OfferingThe Seed+ round is offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and is open only to verified accredited investors. KoreInside is the technology partner powering the offering.Details and accreditation are available at https://sarcomatrix.com/investors/ About Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp.Sarcomatrix Therapeutics Corp. is a Reno, Nevada-based, preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases. Learn more at https://sarcomatrix.com Investor and Media ContactMadelyn De Los Santosir@sarcomatrix.comImportant NoticeThis release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. The securities are offered under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and only to verified accredited investors, solely through the offering materials on the KoreInside platform. Investing in a private, preclinical-stage company carries a high degree of risk, including possible loss of the entire investment.Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including statements on the company's development plans, regulatory timelines, financing, and offering. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the company's ability to raise sufficient capital and to complete the Seed+ round. Anticipated milestones, including the IND filing and first-in-human dosing, are contingent on adequate financing and may be delayed or may not occur. Actual results may differ materially. Sarcomatrix undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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