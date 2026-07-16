Michigan Vlasic Classic Raises $20,000 to Support Cannabis Prisoners and Re-Entry Efforts

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Annual charity golf tournament brought cannabis industry together as recently released prisoner Antonio Wyatt celebrated his first day of freedom

PLYMOUTH, MI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The third annual Michigan Vlasic Classic brought together cannabis industry leaders and advocates at St. John’s Resort earlier this month for a weekend centered around golf, community and cannabis justice advocacy. Hosted by Vlasic Labs and presented by JARS Cannabis, this year’s Michigan tournament raised $20,000 to support the release and re-entry of nonviolent cannabis prisoners through The Forgotten Prisoner Foundation, Freedom Grow, and the Great Lakes Expungement Network. The fundraiser was also supported by Michigan's biggest licensed brands and retailers including Lume, Kushy Punch, Jeeter, Zig Zag, Dutchie, and Kairos Testing. Photos from the tournament can be found here The weekend included an especially meaningful milestone as Antonio Wyatt joined the Michigan Vlasic Classic just hours after being released from prison in Kansas, where he had served nine years. Wyatt was released Friday morning and boarded a flight directly to Michigan to attend the tournament’s welcome mixer. His first meal outside of prison was shared with members of the cannabis community at the event.“This is exactly why we host the Vlasic Classic,” said Willy Vlasic, CEO of Vlasic Labs. “Antonio spent nine years in prison, and on his first day of freedom, he came directly to Michigan to be surrounded by a community that has been fighting for people like him. Watching him walk into the mixer and share his first meal out of prison with us is something I don’t think any of us will ever forget.”The tournament also continued efforts to support former professional basketball player Jarred Shaw , who remains in Indonesia on cannabis-related charges connected to gummies he purchased to manage his Crohn’s disease.During the weekend, organizers received news that Shaw had been moved to a private hospital in Indonesia, marking a significant step toward getting him medical treatment as he continues facing serious health challenges.“We have been working to keep attention on Jarred’s story and support his family through an incredibly difficult situation, so hearing that he had been moved to a military hospital was a major update,” continued Vlasic. “There is still a long road ahead, but getting Jarred access to treatment is important progress. These are real people and real families, and the cannabis industry cannot forget about them.”The Michigan Vlasic Classic featured a shotgun-start tournament on St. John’s Resort’s premier golf course, followed by an Awards Gala and the annual Willy V Afterparty. The weekend also included sponsor activations, entertainment, raffles and on-course experiences from brands and businesses across the cannabis industry.“This weekend showed what can happen when the cannabis community comes together around a larger purpose,” said Vlasic. “We raised $20,000, celebrated Antonio’s freedom and received hopeful news about Jarred’s medical care. We’re incredibly grateful to every sponsor, golfer and attendee who helped make that possible.”The Michigan Vlasic Classic is part of the growing Vlasic Classic charity golf series, which also includes tournaments in Missouri and Las Vegas. Combined, the events have now raised more than $200,000 for justice reform organizations, prisoner support initiatives, second-chance programs and advocacy efforts nationwide.The next Vlasic Classic will take place in Las Vegas on October 10, 2026. For more information about getting involved, visit: https://vlasiclabs.com/pages/vlasic-classic-charity-golf-tournaments About Vlasic LabsVlasic Labs is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hemp-based wellness products designed to meet a variety of needs while prioritizing affordability, consistency, and social responsibility. Founded by the family behind the iconic pickle brand, Vlasic Labs is on a mission to make cannabinoids available and affordable to the masses, without sacrificing quality and consistency. The company supports justice reform efforts, including second-chance initiatives and advocacy for individuals impacted by cannabis criminalization. Through innovation and impact-driven programming like the Vlasic Classic, Vlasic Labs continues to advance wellness and restorative justice nationwide.

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