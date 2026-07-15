DEC Welcomes Visitors During Open Hours at Onondaga Lake Visitor Center
The New York State Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) today invites the community to a series of four “Summer Saturday” events at Onondaga Lake Visitor Center to explore the center and connect with the newest members of DEC’s Central New York Environmental Education team.
The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays:
- July 18
- July 25
- August 1
- August 8
Visitors can practice identifying mammals of New York, learn about the benefits of trees, and enjoy views of Onondaga Lake. Each Saturday will also feature a new topic or nature activity.
The Onondaga Lake Visitor Center is located at 270 Restoration Way, Syracuse, Onondaga County. For questions about these events and to learn more, contact Center Director Betsy Ukeritis at 315-314-0768 or [email protected].
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