NJBPU Advances Proceeding to Hold JCP&L Accountable for Not Meeting Reliability Requirements

For Immediate Release: Contact: Alonza Robertson Date: 07/15/2026 609-913-6237

Board continues enforcement and oversight of the utility's reliability performance,

launches new review of electric distribution companies’ responses to July storm-related outages

TRENTON, N.J.–July 15, 2026–The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU or Board) today advanced its efforts to hold Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L) accountable for providing safe, adequate, and reliable electric service to customers throughout New Jersey, by taking the next step in the Board's Order to Show Cause proceeding for the utility.

“New Jersey residents deserve safe, affordable, reliable electric service, and this proceeding reflects the Board's commitment to holding utilities accountable when they fail to meet our standards,” said NJBPU President Ben Hertz-Shargel. “We will continue to closely scrutinize JCP&L's performance, take corrective actions, and use every tool available to defend utility customers across the state.”

The Order to Show Cause for JCP&L was issued in August 2025 in response to the utility's failure during 2022, 2023, and 2024 to meet the Board's Minimum Reliability Level standards.

NJBPU has been engaged in ongoing information exchange and deliberations with JCP&L and the New Jersey Division of Rate Counsel to determine appropriate corrective actions.

Today's Order establishes August 12, 2026 as the deadline for any person or entity seeking to intervene or participate in the proceeding to file the appropriate motions. It also designates presiding Commissioner Christine Guhl-Sadovy to oversee the matter. To request intervenor or participant status in this matter, a party must file a motion with the Board on or before August 12, 2026 by emailing board.secretary@bpu.nj.gov or following instructions on NJBPU’s eFiling webpage and referencing Docket No. EO25070453: https://www.nj.gov/bpu/agenda/efiling/

Through this proceeding, the Board is exercising its authority to hold JCP&L accountable and ensure the utility delivers the reliable electric service New Jersey customers are entitled to receive.

Separate Review of July Storms and Related Electric Outages

NJBPU has received multiple inquiries from customers and local officials regarding electric distribution companies’ (EDCs) response to the heat- and storm-related outages that affected communities across New Jersey in early July.

Many residents experienced prolonged outages during dangerously high temperatures, along with reports of lengthy estimated restoration times, inadequate communication with local officials, and concerns about the adequacy of utility restoration resources.

In response, President Hertz-Shargel directed Board Staff to open a proceeding to review the EDCs’ storm response and restoration performance. The Board's existing rules also require each electric utility to submit a comprehensive post-event report within 20 days.

Board Staff will evaluate these reports and comments received through this new proceeding to determine whether the EDCs met applicable performance expectations and whether additional regulatory action is warranted.

The Board remains committed to holding New Jersey’s electric utilities accountable for providing safe, adequate, and reliable electric service and effective communication during outage events.

Any member of the public who was impacted by outages during the July 4th weekend and into the following week are encouraged to submit comments by clicking here to access the Docket and using the “Post Comment” button, or by emailing comments to Board.Secretary@BPU.NJ.gov and referencing Docket No. EO26070387.

About the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) is a state agency with regulatory authority over utilities, including natural gas, electricity, water, telecommunications, and cable television. The Board ensures safe, adequate, and proper utility services at reasonable rates for New Jersey customers. Additionally, the Board is responsible for monitoring utility service, responding to consumer complaints, and investigating utility accidents. To find out more about NJBPU, visit www.nj.gov/bpu.