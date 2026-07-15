Public Health highlights Air Quality Warning for Hamilton

HAMILTON, ON – An Orange Air Quality Warning has been initiated for the City of Hamilton by Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks beginning July 15, 2026.

The Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) in Hamilton is expected to reach 10+ in the early evening hours of Wednesday, July 15, 2026. When the AQHI is forecasted to reach 10+, Environment and Climate Change Canada issues an Orange Air Quality Warning that stays in effect until it is cancelled. To check the current AQHI value for Hamilton, visit Hamilton, Ontario - Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) - Environment Canada.

The City of Hamilton is responding to the poor air quality by offering Cleaner Air Spaces for residents to drop in during all stages of a poor air quality event. For more information about air quality and cleaner air spaces, visit www.hamilton.ca/airquality.

Reduce your health risk from poor air quality

Prioritize keeping cool. When a heat warning occurs at the same time as an air quality warning, like today (July 15, 2026) and overnight into tomorrow (July 16, 2026), prioritize keeping cool.

When a heat warning occurs at the same time as an air quality warning, like today (July 15, 2026) and overnight into tomorrow (July 16, 2026), prioritize keeping cool. Limit time outdoors. Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. If it is too warm, turn on the air conditioning if possible. If you do not have air conditioning and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed, seek out indoor cooling or clean air spaces.

Stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed. If it is too warm, turn on the air conditioning if possible. If you do not have air conditioning and it is too warm to stay inside with the windows closed, seek out indoor cooling or clean air spaces. Update your air filter. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for using a clean, good-quality air filter in your ventilation system or use a portable air filter.

Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for using a clean, good-quality air filter in your ventilation system or use a portable air filter. Consider purchasing a portable air cleaner. Use a portable air purifier to filter particles in the air.

Use a portable air purifier to filter particles in the air. Improve indoor air quality. Reduce sources of indoor air pollutants and protect indoor spaces from wildfire smoke getting inside. Learn more at www.canada.ca/air-health.

How wildfire smoke impacts air quality

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can be harmful to everyone, particularly young children, seniors, pregnant people, individuals with asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) or heart disease, and people who work outdoors.

Exposure to wildfire smoke can cause mild symptoms such as headaches, production of mucus, a mild cough, and ear, throat, eye, and sinus irritation. More serious but less common symptoms of smoke exposure include dizziness, wheezing, chest pains, severe cough, asthma attacks, shortness of breath, and heart palpitations (irregular heartbeat). If you experience these symptoms, talk to a health care provider or seek urgent medical attention.

When a heat warning and air quality warning are in effect at the same time, prioritize keeping cool, because overheating can be more dangerous to your health.

Additional Resources