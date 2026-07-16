Multipure Warns of Increased Chlorine Levels in Municipal Water During Summer Months

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years Multipure’s Aquagrow garden hose filter is designed to reduce chlorine in outdoor water used for lawns, gardens, pets, and children’s backyard activities.

Why summer water treatment can affect everything from plants to kiddie pools and how homeowners can reduce chlorine exposure

People spend a lot on their landscaping but don’t think about what comes out of the hose. Understanding these seasonal changes can help homeowners make more informed decisions.” — Zachary Rice, President of Multipure

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise in the summer, many water utilities across the country routinely increase chlorine levels in the municipal water supply. Because warmer weather encourages faster bacterial growth inside pipes and storage tanks, it is standard practice for utilities to raise disinfectant levels to keep pace. That means tap water during the summer contains more chlorine than it does the rest of the year, bringing higher chemical levels directly into backyard gardens, pet bowls, and children’s kiddie pools. Multipure , a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years, has a solution to the seasonal increase in chlorine. An easy-to-use tool that attaches directly to the end of a standard garden hose, the Aquagrow filter is proven to significantly reduce chlorine by 85% from tap water at a time when the hose gets used the most.“Utilities are right to increase chlorine in the summer as it protects drinking water. But this same, necessary protection does come with drawbacks," said Zac Rice, CEO of Multipure. “That is where the Aquagrow can help, allowing families to reduce chlorine exposure during common outdoor water activities.”Chlorine not only negatively affects the taste and odor of the water but is a known skin irritant. Repeated exposure strips natural oils and can cause dryness and irritation, particularly for people and pets with sensitive skin.Additionally, the heavier dose of chlorine can negatively affect lawns and gardens. Reducing chlorine exposure allows soil, compost, and mulch to maintain their natural microbial balance, which ultimately promotes healthier plant nutrition and growth. In fact, Washington State University found measurable leaf damage in a number of flowering plants, including azalea and lilac, when exposed to chlorine-based disinfectants at elevated concentrations, with new growth among the most sensitive.“People spend a lot on their landscaping but don’t think about how seasonal water treatment can affect what comes out of the hose. Understanding these changes can help homeowners make more informed decisions,” said Rice.Filtering water at the hoseOne option for homeowners concerned about chlorine exposure is filtering water directly at the hose. Multipure manufactures Aquagrow, a filter that connects directly to the garden hose and reduces chlorine using KDF-55 filtration. To learn more about the Aquagrow and its benefits visit https://www.multipure.com/products/bath-and-garden/aquagrow/ About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure’s dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company’s legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit multipure.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.

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