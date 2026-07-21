Sunstall Named a 2026 Top Solar Contractor for the 12th Consecutive Year — and Building for What's Next

Sunstall Named Top Solar Contractor 13th Year in a Row Sunzaun's Vertical Bifacial Solar Fencing Makes Every Foot of Perimeter Work Sunstall Crew

With the 2026 launches of Sunrobi and Sunformance, Sunstall is expanding beyond installation to serve the full lifecycle of a solar asset.

Sunrobi and Sunformance are how we make sure Sunstall stays valuable for the next 15 — not just at the moment a system goes in the ground, but for the life of the asset” — Helge Biernath: CEO Sunstall Inc.

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Power World has released the 15th anniversary edition of the solar industry's most recognized grouping of solar and energy storage installation companies. The 2026 Top Solar Contractors List was unveiled today, and Sunstall is featured on the list for the 12th year in a row — a run that spans the industry's shift from emerging technology to the country's most-installed source of new electricity.

The United States recently surpassed 6 million individual solar installations, and the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List reflects an industry built on real experience: over 72% of listees have at least 10 years in solar, and 58% have more than 15 years in solar, storage and energy construction. Sunstall has been installing solar for 15 years — long enough to have seen multiple industry cycles, and to recognize that longevity now requires more than installation experience alone.

"Despite policy and supply hurdles, the U.S. solar market shows no signs of slowing down," said Billy Ludt, managing editor of Solar Power World. "Well-run companies are those that can adapt to a changing industry, and we believe the 2026 Top Solar Contractors List features the strongest names in solar development, construction and installation."

That question of adaptability is exactly where Sunstall has spent 2026 focused. Thirteen consecutive years on this list is a marker of consistency, but the company's leadership has treated the recognition as a checkpoint rather than a finish line — an occasion to ask what it will take to remain valuable not just at the point of installation, but across the entire lifecycle of a solar asset: construction, performance, and the decades of operation in between.

Sunrobi: Solving Construction's Labor Constraint

In January 2026, Sunstall launched Sunrobi, a robotics orchestration company built to address the labor gap constraining utility-scale solar construction — an industry short an estimated 53,000 workers. Rather than building a single-purpose robot, Sunrobi orchestrates fleets of robotic systems on active construction sites, deploying automation where it can meaningfully offset pace and scale challenges facing EPCs today. Sunstall's 15 years of installation experience gave Sunrobi a builder's understanding of the problem before writing a line of orchestration logic.

Sunformance: Solving the Performance Gap After Interconnection

In May 2026, Sunstall launched Sunformance, a solar performance recovery and repowering company focused on a part of the asset lifecycle the industry has historically underserved: the years after a system is energized, when underperformance quietly erodes returns. Sunformance is project-based and mechanical-focused, built for the 1 MW+ systems where recovered performance translates directly to recovered revenue — a diagnosis Sunstall can make credibly because it understands how these systems are built.

Sunzaun: Rethinking the Land Solar Sits On

Sunstall's lifecycle thinking extends below the panels, too. Sunzaun, Sunstall's vertical bifacial solar fencing line, turns land and fencing that would otherwise sit idle into dual-use assets — supporting agrivoltaics research at sites including UC Davis and Rutgers, and doubling as functional perimeter fencing at sites from farmland to airports. It's the same instinct driving Sunrobi and Sunformance: asking what more a solar asset can deliver over its life, not just at the moment it's installed.

Why Now

"Twelve years on this list means we know how to install solar well. Sunrobi and Sunformance are how we make sure Sunstall stays valuable for the next 15 — not just at the moment a system goes in the ground, but for the life of the asset," said Helge Biernath, founder and CEO of Sunstall.

Together, Sunrobi, Sunformance and Sunzaun represent Sunstall's answer to a question the industry is only beginning to ask in earnest: what does it take for a company to remain essential across the full life of a solar asset — the land it sits on, the labor that builds it, and the performance it delivers for decades after? Twelve years of Top Solar Contractors recognition is evidence Sunstall knows how to install solar well. Three companies, one built years ago and two launched in a single year, are evidence it's building for what comes after.

The Top Solar Contractors List is the most recognized annual listing of solar contractors in the United States. Companies on the list are grouped by specific service, market and state by 2025 installed capacity (in kWDC).

About Sunstall

Sunstall Inc. is a utility-scale solar construction specialist based in Novato, California, focused on the mechanical installation of large-scale ground mount solar energy systems across the United States. Since 2011, Sunstall has delivered hundreds of commercial, industrial, agrivoltaic, and utility-scale projects — more than 800 MW installed across 700+ projects in more than 40 states — combining field-proven expertise with lean, safety-focused execution. Sunstall's family of companies includes Sunzaun, vertical bifacial solar systems built for dual land use and agrivoltaics; Sunrobi, a robotics orchestration platform addressing the labor constraints of utility-scale construction; and Sunformance, a solar performance recovery and repowering company focused on maximizing asset value after interconnection. Together, they help developers and EPCs build faster, smarter, and more sustainably across the full lifecycle of a solar asset.

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