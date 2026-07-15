MEDIA ADVISORY: NCDA&CS to record 100th conservation easement in partnership with USDA-NRCS

WHO/WHAT: The Farmland Preservation Division of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Natural Resources Conservation Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture will commemorate the recording of their 100th jointly funded agricultural conservation easement.

This milestone reflects the long-standing partnership between the two agencies to permanently protect North Carolina’s working farms and preserve the state’s rural landscape for future generations. The two agencies first partnered to conserve a 76-acre farm in Durham County in 2009. Since then, 16,554 acres in 32 counties have been conserved in partnership with NCDA&CS and USDA-NRCS. Those figures include this 100th easement, which will be recorded on a property in Johnston County.

Join us as we mark the closing of the historic 100th conservation easement of this state and federal partnership. Representatives from NCDA&CS, USDA-NRCS, Johnston Soil and Water Conservation District, county officials and the landowners will provide brief comments at the event and be available for interviews.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 15, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Johnston County Agricultural Center Auditorium

2736 NC Highway 210

Smithfield, NC 27577

BACKGROUND INFORMATION: The Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund supports the farming, forestry and horticulture communities within the agriculture industry, purchasing agricultural conservation easements, funding public and private enterprise programs to promote profitable and sustainable family farms, and providing funding for conservation easements targeted at the active production of food, fiber and other agricultural products. Since its inception in 2006, the program has invested $118 million to permanently conserve more than 42,000 acres of farm and forestland.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service works to help facilitate practical, voluntary and locally led conservation solutions to conserve natural resources, strengthen agricultural production and keep working lands productive for generations to come.

The Johnston Soil and Water Conservation District provides technical, educational and financial resources to Johnston County citizens for the protection and preservation of its natural resources.