As Foreclosure Filings Rise, Lawyers Realty Group Launches Free California Foreclosure Prevention Review

A free foreclosure prevention review can help California homeowners understand lender notices, equity, title issues, loan modification problems, investor offers, and rescue-scam red flags before deadlines narrow.

Attorney-owned brokerage helps homeowners review lender notices, equity, title, loan-mod issues, investor offers, and scam risks before deadlines narrow.

Too many homeowners wait until the foreclosure process is already moving. By that point, time is shorter, pressure is higher, and homeowners are more vulnerable to bad actors and bad decisions.” — Derik Lewis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As foreclosure activity continues rising year over year in 2026, Lawyers Realty Group has launched a free California Foreclosure Prevention Review to help homeowners evaluate their options before lender deadlines, investor pressure, or illegal rescue offers limit their choices.

The new review is designed for California homeowners who are falling behind on mortgage payments, receiving lender notices, stuck in a loan-modification document cycle, facing a recorded Notice of Default, or being contacted by cash investors and foreclosure rescue operators.

According to ATTOM’s May 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, foreclosure filings were up 14 percent from May 2025, continuing a broader trend of annual increases. Lawyers Realty Group says that even where foreclosure activity remains below historic peaks, the practical danger for individual homeowners is immediate: once a foreclosure file begins moving, fear can cause costly decisions.

“Too many homeowners wait until the foreclosure process is already moving,” said Derik Lewis, attorney/broker and owner of Lawyers Realty Group. “By that point, time is shorter, pressure is higher, and homeowners are more vulnerable to bad actors and bad decisions. The earlier the documents are reviewed, the better chance the homeowner has to understand the real options.”

California is a nonjudicial foreclosure state, meaning a lender generally does not need to file a lawsuit before moving forward with foreclosure. Once a Notice of Default is recorded, the timeline can move quickly, and homeowners may begin receiving solicitations from cash buyers, rescue operators, hard-money lenders, loan-modification companies, and others promising fast solutions.

Lawyers Realty Group’s free review allows California homeowners to submit mortgage, foreclosure, title, loan modification, payoff, Home Equity Investment, reverse mortgage, sale, refinance, or investor-offer documents for evaluation.

The firm reviews the documents to help homeowners identify potential issues and available paths, which may include loan modification review, refinance evaluation, sale before foreclosure, reverse mortgage analysis where appropriate, short sale planning, title or lien review, Home Equity Investment payoff review, or other foreclosure-avoidance strategies.

The firm says many distressed homeowners do not realize their situation may involve more than one problem. A homeowner may be behind on payments but also have equity, a pending loan modification, title issues, a second mortgage, a judgment lien, delinquent property taxes, an HEI agreement, a reverse mortgage issue, or an investor purchase offer. Each of those facts can affect the strategy.

“Foreclosure prevention is not just about asking whether the lender will modify the loan,” Lewis said. “The review should also include equity, title, timing, payoff demands, investor rules, possible sale options, and whether a homeowner is being pressured into a transaction that may not protect their long-term interests.”

The initiative also warns homeowners about foreclosure-related scams and high-pressure rescue offers. Distressed homeowners are often contacted by companies promising guaranteed results, fast cash, emergency loans, foreclosure postponements, or quick sales. Lawyers Realty Group cautions homeowners to be careful before signing contracts, transferring title, borrowing against equity, or paying upfront fees for promised mortgage relief.

The Federal Trade Commission warns that it is illegal for companies to charge upfront fees for mortgage-relief promises before obtaining results. Lawyers Realty Group says any demand for money before meaningful performance should be treated as a serious red flag.

“Most illegal foreclosure rescue operators promise certainty at the exact moment homeowners are most frightened,” Lewis said. “A legitimate review should not begin with a guarantee. It should begin with the documents, the numbers, the timeline, and the homeowner’s actual goals.”

Lawyers Realty Group’s attorney-owned brokerage model allows the firm to review legal, mortgage, foreclosure, title, equity, and real estate sale issues together. The firm says that integrated review is especially important when homeowners are trying to decide whether to keep the home, sell the home, refinance, pursue a modification, or protect equity before a foreclosure sale date.

The free California Foreclosure Prevention Review is available to homeowners who are struggling to make mortgage payments, have received lender notices, are under review for a loan modification, have been approached by a cash investor, or want to understand their options before foreclosure begins.

Homeowners may contact Lawyers Realty Group at (949) 613-5918 or visit www.lawyersrealtygroup.com to request a review.

About Lawyers Realty Group

Lawyers Realty Group is a California attorney-owned real estate brokerage led by attorney and real estate broker Derik Lewis. The firm assists California homeowners with foreclosure avoidance, loan modifications, short sales, reverse mortgages, Home Equity Sales Contract Act matters, Home Equity Investment disputes, probate and trust sales, title issues, and complex real estate matters. Its integrated approach combines legal analysis with real estate brokerage services where both are needed to help homeowners protect property rights and home equity.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Every foreclosure, loan modification, refinance, reverse mortgage, short sale, Home Equity Investment, Home Equity Sales Contract Act, title, lien, escrow, probate, trust, and real estate matter depends on its specific facts, documents, timing, equity, property value, lender requirements, and applicable law. Lawyers Realty Group, 7700 Irvine Center Drive, Suite 800, Irvine, CA 92618, California DRE No. 01870511. Derik Neil Lewis, Broker of Record, CA DRE #01439110, CA State Bar #219981.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.