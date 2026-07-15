NAVFAC Washington Contracting Product Service Division Engages Leadership to Strengthen Warfighter Readiness

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, D.C. — July 14, 2026 —Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt and Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer met with members of the Contracting Division last Thursday, July 9.

According to Contracting Division Director Allan Tamayo, who leads People, Processes, and Policy (CON40), the session was designed to give Schmitt and Archer “a clear snapshot of the division’s priorities, challenges and ongoing initiatives, while strengthening alignment between leadership and the contracting community.”

Archer said the sessions have paid dividends since NAVFAC Washington began holding them earlier this year. “We’ve seen increased communication, understanding, and teamwork,” he said, adding that the format lets leadership hear directly from the workforce while allowing teammates to engage candidly with the senior leaders.

Looking ahead, Archer identified improved delivery of construction, engineering, and contracting as the command’s top priority, crediting the contracting workforce as the professionals who “turn fleet requirements into delivered warfighting capability.” He also pointed to new tools and authorities — including Accelerated Design-Build, Progressive Design-Build, and 2818 Contingency Authorities — as key to helping the team meet growing demand for faster acquisition timelines.

Contracting Director Kathryn Balonek said the informal gatherings are designed to “bridge the gap between executives and staff" by fostering open dialogue and building trust outside of standard formalities, helping the division align with the Commanding Officer’s direction.

On the contracting side, Tamayo said the division is accelerating awards through IDIQ and multiple-award contract vehicles “while preserving competition by using structured ordering procedures, conducting early market research, and actively identifying small business opportunities before placing requirements on larger vehicles.”

Supervisory Contract Specialist at Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Patuxent River, Janalyn Rosario echoed that sentiment, noting that direct access to leadership “accelerates decision-making and aligns contracting efforts with NAVFAC Washington’s strategic goals,” helping the command resolve issues before they become roadblocks to project delivery.

Tamayo agreed, saying candid dialogue with command leadership “reinforces shared mission priorities and strengthens trust and collaboration across the command.” He added that the division remains focused on continuous improvement, including “refining processes, investing in workforce development and enhancing coordination with ROICCs and Core Divisions to deliver timely, high-quality acquisition support.”

The division remains focused on structuring contracts that draw strong competition from both small and large businesses as NAVFAC Washington continues to align its contracting strategy with command priorities.