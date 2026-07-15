State Police Troop T tickets 46 motorists for speeding in active Thruway work zone—and apprehends one fugitive—during Operation Hard Hat

On July 14, 2026, New York State Police Troop T conducted its latest Operation Hard Hat along the New York State Thruway, issuing a total of 50 tickets, 46 of which were for speeding.

Yesterday’s initiative took place within a five-hour period along the Thruway near Exit 23 in Albany. The targeted enforcement is a continuation of New York State Police’s campaign to protect highway and roadside workers, emergency personnel, and all motorists from dangerous driving in and around active work zones.

Along with the 46 speeding tickets, another four tickets were issued for vehicle and traffic law violations. Additionally, an individual wanted on a felony arrest warrant was taken into custody.

Operation Hard Hat entails troopers posing as workers embedded in clearly marked, active work zones to identify motorists committing violations, and then advise uniformed troopers in the area to take appropriate enforcement actions.

A major priority of Troop T is decreasing the number of fatalities on the Thruway, and campaigns such as this are important tools in that effort. The number of violations observed in a short period highlights the ongoing risks faced by highway workers and the importance of driver awareness in these areas. Speeding and other dangerous behaviors in work zones significantly increase the likelihood of crashes, putting both workers and motorists in danger.

In 2025 there were 228 crashes leading to 28 injuries in Thruway work zones, the highest level since 2020.

The New York State Police remind all motorists that work zones demand heightened attention. Drivers are required to slow down, remain alert, and comply with New York’s Move Over Law. The State Police will continue conducting enforcement details throughout the 2026 construction season to encourage safe driving in highway work zones in an effort to prevent needless tragedy and save lives.