SLED Charges Orangeburg County Man with Murder Following Fatal Shooting at SC State

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Khamanti Lytrel Kennedy,18, with Murder on Wednesday, July 15, 2026. The SLED investigation was requested by the South Carolina State University Department of Public Safety.

Details can be found in the attached warrant.

Kennedy was served in the Orangeburg County Detention Center where he is currently being held. SLED previously charged Kennedy with Murder on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 in connection with the South Carolina State University shooting on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

SLED is investigating a shooting that occurred on the campus of South Carolina State University on Thursday, February 12, 2026, where two people were killed and one person was injured. The incident happened inside a room in the Hugine Suites housing complex. The deceased have been identified by the Orangeburg County Coroner as Henry L. Crittington, 19, and Terrell Thomas, 18.

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For media inquiries, please email SLED’s Public Information Office: pio@sled.sc.gov

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