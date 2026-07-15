Orange County Personal Injury Lawyer Secures $2,725,000 Settlement in Restaurant Chair Collapse Case

The Law Offices of Brent W. Caldwell turns a denied claim into a $2,725,000 settlement after a restaurant chair collapse caused a serious spinal injury.

This case is an important reminder that an early denial by an insurance company does not always reflect the true value of a claim.” — Brent W. Caldwell

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Brent W. Caldwell announces the resolution of a serious injury case involving a restaurant chair collapse. The claim was initially denied, with an opening settlement offer of $0, but the case ultimately resolved for $2,725,000.The firm filed suit under three legal theories: premises liability, negligence, and strict product liability. The negligence and product liability claims became the firm’s strongest arguments. Both the restaurant and the chair distributor contributed money toward the settlement.The firm’s client suffered a serious spine injury after a restaurant chair collapsed. The injury required surgery and had a significant impact on the client’s life. Although the claim was denied at the start, the firm continued investigating the incident, developing evidence, identifying responsible parties, and preparing the case for resolution.The Law Offices of Brent W. Caldwell is licensed in California and Nevada and regularly handles serious injury cases in Orange County, Las Vegas, and surrounding areas. The firm represents people injured in auto accidents, premises liability matters, product liability claims, dog bite cases, and other personal injury matters.“This case is an important reminder that an early denial by an insurance company does not always reflect the true value of a claim,” said Brent W. Caldwell, founding attorney of the Law Offices of Brent W. Caldwell. “When a product fails and causes a serious injury, it is important to look at every potential source of responsibility, including the business where the injury happened and the companies involved in placing the product into use.”Cases involving chair collapses, unsafe products, and dangerous conditions at businesses often depend on evidence that can disappear quickly. Physical items may be repaired or discarded, video footage may be erased, and witnesses may become difficult to locate. The firm encourages injured people to report the incident, take photos when possible, get witness information, seek medical care, and speak with a personal injury attorney before giving a recorded statement to an insurance company.Every personal injury case is different, and past results do not guarantee or predict future outcomes. The value of a claim depends on the facts, injuries, available evidence, applicable law, insurance coverage, responsible parties, and many other factors.The Law Offices of Brent W. Caldwell offers free consultations and handles personal injury cases on a contingency fee basis. That means clients owe no attorney fees unless compensation is recovered.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact the Law Offices of Brent W. Caldwell in Huntington Beach, California.

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