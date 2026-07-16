Houston-based GS Power II LLC Enters into Strategic Relationship with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GS Power II, LLC has entered into a strategic relationship with Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners to provide power generation equipment supporting assets across Quinbrook's portfolio of infrastructure projects and platform businesses.

GS Power II, LLC provides agile and reliable energy solutions for data center projects and industrial projects with high energy requirements that seek a fast, robust, efficient, and reliable power alternative.

GS Power II, LLC is an affiliate of Gold Sky Group. Gold Sky Group and its affiliates are participants in a broad spectrum across the energy sector including exploration and production of oil and gas, midstream, and power supply projects in Texas and Mexico.

Quinbrook is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on delivering the infrastructure needed for the energy and digital transitions. Its US investment portfolio spans data centers, solar and energy storage, and renewable fuels.

Through this strategic relationship, GS Power and Quinbrook intend to collaborate on current and future projects to deliver reliable energy infrastructure.

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