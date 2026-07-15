Attorney General Alan Wilson announces $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark over conspiracy to inflate prices and limit competition

If you purchased certain generic prescription drugs in the United States between May 1, 2009, and December 31, 2019, you could be eligible for money

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson today joined a coalition of 48 states and territories announcing a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark to resolve allegations that the generic drug manufacturer engaged in a widespread, long-running conspiracy to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade regarding numerous generic prescription drugs.

The Glenmark settlement follows settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex and Heritage totaling $66.95 million. This latest settlement comes as the States prepare for the first trial to be held in Hartford, Connecticut and anticipated to be scheduled in late 2026.



If you purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by either Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email [email protected] or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.



South Carolina’s share of today’s settlement is $118,890.



“These complex cases reveal one thing: these companies and individuals conspired to raise prices on generic drugs that millions of Americans rely on,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “Our office will continue to work to protect our citizens and hold those who break the law accountable.”



The first Complaint included Heritage and 17 other corporate Defendants, two individual Defendants, and 15 generic drugs. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Jeffery Glazer and Jason Malek, have since entered into settlement agreements and are cooperating. The second Complaint was filed in 2019 against Teva Pharmaceuticals and 21 of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers. The Complaint names 16 individual senior executive Defendants. The third complaint, to be tried first, focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States and names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. Seven additional pharmaceutical executives have been cooperating to support the States’ claims.



The cases all stem from a series of investigations built on evidence from several cooperating witnesses at the core of the different conspiracies, a massive document database of over 20 million documents, and a phone records database containing millions of call detail records and contact information for over 600 sales and pricing individuals in the generics industry.

Each complaint addresses a different set of drugs and defendants and lays out an interconnected web of competing industry executives that met with each other during industry dinners, "girls nights out," lunches, cocktail parties, golf outings and communicated via frequent telephone calls, emails and text messages that sowed the seeds for their illegal agreements. Among the records obtained by the States is a two-volume notebook containing the contemporaneous notes of one of the States’ cooperators that memorialized his discussions during phone calls with competitors and internal company meetings over a period of several years.



Attorney General Wilson is joined in this settlement by the following states and territories: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.