Westchester County Health Department Warns of Unhealthy Air Quality as Wildfire Smoke and Extreme Heat Impact the Region

Published: 15 July 2026

Governor Hochul warned New Yorkers that smoke from Canadian wildfires, combined with high temperatures and humidity, will create unhealthy air quality across much of New York State.

The Westchester County Health Department is urging residents to take extra precautions as a combination of extreme heat, high humidity and smoke from Canadian wildfires creates unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups. Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada, combined with high temperatures, will lead to poor air quality across much of the state. The smoke is expected to move across New York throughout the day and may be visible in the sky.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Advisory through midnight tonight, Wednesday, after rating the air quality in the Lower Hudson Valley and New York metro area as unhealthy for sensitive groups. This rating is the fourth most concerning.

This poor air quality is predicted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to exceed an Air Quality Index of 100. At this level, the general public is less likely to be affected than those in sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, teenagers, those age 65 or older, pregnant people, those with respiratory conditions or heart disease, asthma, those who exercise or work outdoors, and those in disadvantaged communities.

The National Weather Service has extended a Heat Advisory for Westchester County through 9 p.m. today, Wednesday. During this period, heat and humidity will make outdoor temperatures feel uncomfortable, but relief is expected Thursday into Friday. With heat, humidity and air quality in mind, the Westchester County Health Department cautions residents to drink lots of water, avoid over-exertion and to check on vulnerable family, friends and neighbors.

Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler said: “Please take this heat seriously. When it is this hot and humid, drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol, and take frequent breaks from outdoor work if it cannot be rescheduled. Take time to cool off and spend time in air-conditioned places. Infants, those with asthma, pregnant women, older adults and those with heart disease or other respiratory or heart conditions should spend less time outdoors until the air quality improves and the temperature cools. Be mindful of possible health effects such as coughing or shortness of breath.”

When the AQI is greater than 100, New Yorkers in sensitive groups should shorten their outdoor activities, take more breaks, watch for symptoms and follow their health provider’s advice. Exposure to poor air quality can cause short-term health effects, such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure to elevated levels of fine particulate matter can also worsen medical conditions such as asthma and heart disease.

NYSDEC issues Air Quality Health Advisories when NYSDEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. Updates are available on DEC and on DOH websites. Changes in air quality can shift during the day. Check the EPA’s Airnow website for more up-to-date and localized data.

Those who lack air conditioning can visit a cooling center if their home becomes too warm. For locations, go to https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/