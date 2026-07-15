Westchester County Celebrates Americans With Disabilities Act

Published: 15 July 2026

ADA Celebrated as Playland hosts a Day at the Park for People with Disabilities

Watch the News Conference Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4fKexUjw62s

Westchester County celebrated Disability Pride Month, and the 36th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at Playland Park in Rye with an award ceremony honoring the Hearing Loss Association of America, nationally certified sign language interpreter and healthcare accessibility advocate Jody Prysock, and Summit Health WestMed Medical Group. The ceremony took place as the Westchester County Office for People with Disabilities hosted a Day at Playland for People with Disabilities, an annual event that welcomes individuals with disabilities, their families and caregivers for a day of unlimited rides and activities at Playland Park.

The ADA, which was signed into law in July of 1990, is a landmark civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities and ensures equal access in all areas of public life, including employment, public services, transportation and community activities.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “The Americans with Disabilities Act is more than landmark legislation – it is a promise that every person deserves equal opportunity, dignity and inclusion. Here in Westchester, we are proud to uphold that promise every day by expanding accessibility, removing barriers and creating opportunities for everyone to fully participate in our communities. Our annual Day at Playland for People with Disabilities is just one example of the many ways we celebrate inclusion, while ensuring all families can enjoy everything that our County has to offer.”

Office for People with Disabilities Director Carin Horowitz said: “The Americans with Disabilities Act represents years of tremendous advocacy work by people with disabilities and those who support them. We celebrate their work and today honor local advocates who continue this very important work. There is still much to be done and we are proud to carry on their legacy.”

Office for People with Disabilities Program Director Jeffrey Zitofsky said: “Today, we stand on such things as the shoulders, wheelchairs, brains, and lived experiences—both hard and easy—of those who came before us, and the innovations and legislation their advocacy continues to bring.”

Westchester County Board of Legislators Chairman Vedat Gashi said: “It’s a privilege to celebrate this year’s Day at Playland and the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which affirmed a simple but powerful principle: everyone deserves the opportunity to participate fully in their community. As we mark Disability Pride Month, the Board of Legislators remains committed to advancing policies that expand access, promote opportunity, and help ensure every Westchester resident can fully participate in community life.”

Westchester County Legislator Nancy Barr said: “In Westchester, we believe everyone has the right to live a full and dignified life. By celebrating the anniversary of the ADA and honoring those who have had a positive impact on the lives of people with differing abilities, we are demonstrating our commitment to serving all of our constituents, regardless of their individual needs. It is particularly special to be able to combine the annual Day at Playland with the ADA celebration, so that people do not have to choose between these two important and complementary events.”

During the ceremony, the County also recognized the lasting contributions of disability advocates Liz Mark and Marian Green, whose dedication to advancing accessibility and inclusion throughout Westchester continues to inspire the community.

Westchester County remains committed to advancing accessibility through initiatives including its Disability Awareness Program, Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program at Westchester County Airport, Blue Envelope Program and Stop the Bleed Program, ensuring residents of all abilities have equitable access to County programs, services and opportunities.