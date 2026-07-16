Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter Supports 2026 North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede

Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter joins North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede celebration

HAYDEN, ID, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter, a trusted plumbing and drain service provider based in Hayden, Idaho, is proud to announce its involvement in the upcoming North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede scheduled for 2026. The company continues its commitment to serving the community by supporting one of the region’s most anticipated annual events. Known for reliable plumbing, rooter services, and honest workmanship, the company views the fair as an opportunity to strengthen community connections while celebrating North Idaho’s family-centered traditions.Celebrating Community at the FairgroundsStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter emphasizes community engagement and local support as core values. By aligning with the North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede, the company aims to connect with residents, families, and local businesses during a celebration of agriculture, rodeo culture, and regional heritage. Representatives note that events like the fair allow local service providers to meet the community outside of emergency calls and job sites, building trust and long-term relationships throughout Hayden, Coeur d’Alene, and surrounding areas.Event Details and Schedule HighlightsThe North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede will take place at the Kootenai County Fairgrounds in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, offering multiple days of entertainment, exhibits, and rodeo action.Fair dates: August 21–30, 2026Rodeo dates: August 26–30, 2026Location: 4056 N Government Wy, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83815Featuring: rodeo performances, live entertainment, and community exhibitsStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter encourages residents across North Idaho to attend, enjoy, and support local businesses throughout the event.Commitment to North Idaho FamiliesStraight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter remains committed to delivering dependable plumbing and rooter services to homeowners and businesses across North Idaho. The company believes that community events such as the North Idaho State Fair and Gem State Stampede reflect the spirit of the region, hardworking, welcoming, and family-focused. By participating in and supporting local traditions, the team reinforces its dedication to reliability, transparency, and customer care. As 2026 approaches, Straight Shooter Plumbing and Rooter looks forward to continuing its role as a trusted service provider and active community partner.About Straight Shooter Plumbing and RooterFounded in 2020, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter serves clients across Idaho and Texas, backed by over 30 years of combined industry experience. Known for delivering top-quality service at affordable prices, the company operates 24/7 to address any plumbing need, offering comprehensive solutions for both residential and commercial clients. With a team of licensed, bonded, and insured professionals, Straight Shooter Plumbing & Rooter provides dependable service for both routine maintenance and emergency repairs For more details or to schedule a consultation, visit https://www.straightshooterplumbing.com/

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