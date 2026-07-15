Highway 93 between Henderson and Highway 169 to open at 3 p.m. on July 21 (July 14, 2026)

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Ribbon-cutting celebration set for July 21 at 1 p.m. near Henderson

MANKATO, Minn. – Highway 93 between Henderson and Highway 169 is expected to reopen to traffic at 3 p.m. p.m. Tuesday, July 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

State and local officials will join community members for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 21 at 1 p.m. on the new overflow bridge near Henderson. The event is open to the public. Attendees should travel from the city of Henderson to the new overflow bridge, located approximately 1.5 miles southeast of town. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to the Bender Park Pavilion at 200 N 3rd Street in Henderson.

“Raising Highway 93 marks an important step in improving long-term reliability for the Minnesota River Valley,” said District Engineer Zachary Tess. “For decades, frequent flooding has created significant mobility challenges for the Henderson community. Through local partnerships and funding primarily from state bonding, we raised and improved the highway to address recurring closures and provide a more dependable route. We’re grateful for the community’s patience as we worked to deliver a long-term solution and we look forward to reopening the highway on July 21.”

Highway 93 has been closed to traffic and under construction since April 15, 2024. The project was originally scheduled to open in late June 2026 but was delayed several months in summer 2024 due to significant flooding. Although the opening had been pushed to fall 2026, improved performance of surcharge settlement provided an opportunity to recapture time lost due to flooding.

Project work included:

Raising Highway 93 approximately eight feet, placing it one foot above historic high-water events

Reconstructing 3.6 miles of Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Elm St. in Henderson

Replaced the Rush River Bridge

Constructed an additional overflow bridge to allow for Rush River flood relief

Motorists should anticipate minor traffic impacts after reopening as the contractor completes remaining work.

Drivers should also be aware of wildlife that may be present on or along Highway 93 after being displaced during the nearly three-year closure.

MnDOT thanks residents, motorists, businesses, and the Henderson community for their patience during construction.

S.M. Hentges & Sons was awarded the project with a bid of $30,606,833.65.

To learn more about the project visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy93henderson.

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