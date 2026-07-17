Metro OS Announces Agreement with EA to Expand Gaming Across its Growing Creator Lab & Digital Innovation Center Network
Licensing agreement enables Metro OS to expand competitive gaming experiences across its growing network of Digital Innovation Centers
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro OS, the operating and commercialization platform developed by Metro Digital Group, today announced a licensing agreement with EA that authorizes Metro OS to organize and operate competitive gaming tournaments utilizing select EA titles across its expanding network of Digital Innovation Centers, creator labs, educational institutions, and community partners. Metro's tournament series will be independently organized and operated by Metro under the terms of its licensing agreement. These tournaments are not associated with EA.
Shaon Berry
METRO OS
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