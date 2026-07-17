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Metro OS Announces Agreement with EA to Expand Gaming Across its Growing Creator Lab & Digital Innovation Center Network

Licensing agreement enables Metro OS to expand competitive gaming experiences across its growing network of Digital Innovation Centers

Gaming has the power to entertain, but when paired with purpose, it becomes a gateway to education, opportunity, and economic mobility. That's the future Metro is building”
— Shaon Berry - Founder & CEO Metro Digital Group

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro OS, the operating and commercialization platform developed by Metro Digital Group, today announced a licensing agreement with EA that authorizes Metro OS to organize and operate competitive gaming tournaments utilizing select EA titles across its expanding network of Digital Innovation Centers, creator labs, educational institutions, and community partners. Metro's tournament series will be independently organized and operated by Metro under the terms of its licensing agreement. These tournaments are not associated with EA.

Shaon Berry
METRO OS
+1 630-639-6317
email us here

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Metro OS Announces Agreement with EA to Expand Gaming Across its Growing Creator Lab & Digital Innovation Center Network

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