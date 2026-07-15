Utah System of Higher Education Receives National Recognition for Commitment to Students, State and Stability

Peers look to Utah’s success fueled by innovation, collaboration and efficiency

The State Higher Education Executive Officers Association (SHEEO), which champions excellence in university and collegiate governance, presented its 2026 “Exceptional Agency Award” to the Utah System of Higher Education (USHE) on July 14. Continued commitment to students, the state’s future and institutional stability set USHE apart among peer organizations nationwide.

“It is truly our pleasure to honor and recognize the commitment and resilience of our state higher education executive officers, their agencies, and the dedicated professionals who serve within them,” said Dr. Robert Anderson, SHEEO president. “The recipients of this year’s SHEEO Excellence Awards play a crucial role in shaping systems to better serve students and advance our nation’s postsecondary landscape.”



This prestigious award recognizes USHE’s outstanding governance, commitment to student success and innovative initiatives designed to strengthen the state’s future workforce. Key achievements driving the award include a strategic system realignment to enhance regional collaboration, a rigorous new tuition-setting process focused on student affordability, and a landmark 2025 reinvestment exercise that redirected an additional $23 million to instruction and research. The system also strengthened its statewide impact through a historic January 2026 joint resolution with Utah’s executive and legislative leaders to uphold academic excellence and public accountability. These combined efforts, along with new initiatives fostering free speech and civil dialogue, solidify USHE’s role as a model for modern higher education governance.

“Our work is centered on helping Utah students achieve their potential while fostering a thriving state,” said Utah Commissioner of Higher Education Geoff Landward. “That means building a system designed to cultivate centers of excellence, expand access and ensure our colleges and universities create transformative value for students, employers and communities. We believe higher education in Utah can achieve even greater things, and every step we take unlocks more of that promise for the people and places we serve.”

While in Washington to accept the award, USHE Commissioner Geoff Landward also shared key elements of Utah’s success as a panelist at two industry forums. At a SHEEO preconference presentation, “Strength Through Differentiation: Aligning Public Higher Education for Student and State Success,” Landward highlighted Utah’s innovative approach to navigating changing demographic and fiscal landscapes. On July 13, Landward discussed Utah’s approach to helping institutional trustees understand their fiduciary role in a panel discussion, “When Governance is Tested: Lessons from the Front Lines,” for the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges at the National Press Club.